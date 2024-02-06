Local safety plan effort receives federal grant

A total of $160,000 in federal money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be used to help local officials in Southeast Missouri craft a "comprehensive" safety action plan.

Members of the Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) were informed Wednesday, Feb. 15, about the award of the money during the transportation agency's monthly meeting in Cape Girardeau.

"It's a competitive grant and we're excited about it," said SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy, speaking to the Southeast Missourian.

The Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 may be better known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"The funds are coming from a section of the legislation known as 'Safe Streets and Roads for All,' otherwise known as SS4A," said McElroy, noting the bill will appropriate $5 billion over five years in a nationwide effort to fund programs to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

Once SEMPO adopts its safety plan, local entities — such as cities and counties — may apply for capital construction grants.

"In applying for the grant money, we included data on fatalities and serious injuries in our coverage area for the last five years on roads, streets and intersections," McElroy said, adding the federal money is provided on the basis of an 80/20 match — with the local required contribution estimated at $40,000.