All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 28, 2022

Local residents take advantage of Missouri's new no-excuse early voting

People are taking advantage locally of the state's brand-new no-excuse absentee voting, which went into effect Tuesday, Oct. 25. Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878 into law June 29. The legislation permits voters to cast in-person absentee ballots before Election Day without having to give a reason...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Since Tuesday, Oct. 25, voters in Missouri have been able to vote absentee as the state launched the new no-excuse program. Response to the early voting option has been positive in Cape Girardeau County so far, officials said Thursday, Oct. 27.
Since Tuesday, Oct. 25, voters in Missouri have been able to vote absentee as the state launched the new no-excuse program. Response to the early voting option has been positive in Cape Girardeau County so far, officials said Thursday, Oct. 27.Associated Press file

People are taking advantage locally of the state's brand-new no-excuse absentee voting, which went into effect Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878 into law June 29.

The legislation permits voters to cast in-person absentee ballots before Election Day without having to give a reason.

Perry County, Missouri

County Clerk and election authority Jared Kutz said Thursday, Oct. 27, the option has made the process more honest and above board.

"I'm glad we have (this) because people don't have to lie to us now in order to vote absentee," Kutz said.

Eighteen voters used the no-excuse option by coming to the Perry County Courthouse at 321 N. Main St. in Perryville on Tuesday, followed by 21 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and six as of noon Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau County

Two sites are available for pre-Election Day no-excuse absentee voting:

  • County Administration Building, No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
  • Satellite office, 2311 Bloomfield St. in Cape Girardeau.

"We had 83 no-excuse voters, total, between the two locations Tuesday, 106 on Wednesday and 10 as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday," said Kara Clark Summers, who has served as county clerk and election authority since 2007.

"It's a good response so far. I'm pleased," she said.

Scott County

Deputy clerk Beverly Riley reported a dozen voters used the no-excuse option Tuesday, followed by eight Wednesday, and 10 as of noon Thursday.

There is a single location to cast absentee ballots without a reason prior to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election in Scott County — at 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton.

Democrat Rita Milam is retiring after 27 years as Scott County clerk. Republican Allen Seabaugh is her presumptive successor. Seabaugh, the current Cape Girardeau County chief deputy clerk, is unopposed on the November ballot.

A legal challenge to implementation of HB 1878 was dismissed Oct. 12 by a Cole County judge. The legislation, in addition to authorizing no-excuse absentee voting, newly requires voters to produce a photo ID at a polling place.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy