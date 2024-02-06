People are taking advantage locally of the state's brand-new no-excuse absentee voting, which went into effect Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878 into law June 29.
The legislation permits voters to cast in-person absentee ballots before Election Day without having to give a reason.
County Clerk and election authority Jared Kutz said Thursday, Oct. 27, the option has made the process more honest and above board.
"I'm glad we have (this) because people don't have to lie to us now in order to vote absentee," Kutz said.
Eighteen voters used the no-excuse option by coming to the Perry County Courthouse at 321 N. Main St. in Perryville on Tuesday, followed by 21 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and six as of noon Thursday.
Two sites are available for pre-Election Day no-excuse absentee voting:
"We had 83 no-excuse voters, total, between the two locations Tuesday, 106 on Wednesday and 10 as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday," said Kara Clark Summers, who has served as county clerk and election authority since 2007.
"It's a good response so far. I'm pleased," she said.
Deputy clerk Beverly Riley reported a dozen voters used the no-excuse option Tuesday, followed by eight Wednesday, and 10 as of noon Thursday.
There is a single location to cast absentee ballots without a reason prior to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election in Scott County — at 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton.
Democrat Rita Milam is retiring after 27 years as Scott County clerk. Republican Allen Seabaugh is her presumptive successor. Seabaugh, the current Cape Girardeau County chief deputy clerk, is unopposed on the November ballot.
A legal challenge to implementation of HB 1878 was dismissed Oct. 12 by a Cole County judge. The legislation, in addition to authorizing no-excuse absentee voting, newly requires voters to produce a photo ID at a polling place.
