People are taking advantage locally of the state's brand-new no-excuse absentee voting, which went into effect Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878 into law June 29.

The legislation permits voters to cast in-person absentee ballots before Election Day without having to give a reason.

Perry County, Missouri

County Clerk and election authority Jared Kutz said Thursday, Oct. 27, the option has made the process more honest and above board.

"I'm glad we have (this) because people don't have to lie to us now in order to vote absentee," Kutz said.

Eighteen voters used the no-excuse option by coming to the Perry County Courthouse at 321 N. Main St. in Perryville on Tuesday, followed by 21 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and six as of noon Thursday.