Local Realtor executive on NAR chief's sudden resignation

Calling the allegations "serious and concerning", Southeast Missouri REALTORS association executive Terry Baker has commented on the sudden exit this week of National Association of REALTORS president Larry Parcell.

Chicago-based NAR self-identifies as the nation's largest trade association.

Days after a front-page New York Times article highlighted sexual harassment allegations by current and former NAR staff against Parcell, leader of the association's 1.5-million-member organization, he resigned Monday, Aug. 28.

"There is no place for discrimination in the workplace," said Baker, who has headed the Cape Girardeau-based local association since October 2017. "It is important to us at Southeast Missouri REALTORS that we continue to create a space where everyone can engage about fear of discrimination or harassment."

The resignation of Parcell, who has denied the accusations, was effective immediately and Tracy Kasper, the not-for-profit's president-elect, has stepped into Parcell's former role.