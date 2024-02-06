All sections
NewsAugust 31, 2023
Local Realtor executive on NAR chief's sudden resignation
Calling the allegations "serious and concerning", Southeast Missouri REALTORS association executive Terry Baker has commented on the sudden exit this week of National Association of REALTORS president Larry Parcell. Chicago-based NAR self-identifies as the nation's largest trade association...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Calling the allegations "serious and concerning", Southeast Missouri REALTORS association executive Terry Baker has commented on the sudden exit this week of National Association of REALTORS president Larry Parcell.

Chicago-based NAR self-identifies as the nation's largest trade association.

Terry Baker

Days after a front-page New York Times article highlighted sexual harassment allegations by current and former NAR staff against Parcell, leader of the association's 1.5-million-member organization, he resigned Monday, Aug. 28.

"There is no place for discrimination in the workplace," said Baker, who has headed the Cape Girardeau-based local association since October 2017. "It is important to us at Southeast Missouri REALTORS that we continue to create a space where everyone can engage about fear of discrimination or harassment."

The resignation of Parcell, who has denied the accusations, was effective immediately and Tracy Kasper, the not-for-profit's president-elect, has stepped into Parcell's former role.

Allegations

According to the New York Times, Parcell was said to have engaged in improper touching and sending out lewd photos and texts and had inculcated a corporate culture that made NAR staff and members fearful of speaking up.

"I'm incredibly sorry for what's led us here," Kasper said. "We recognize there is lots of concern, anger and disappointment, and we want to acknowledge the people who have come forward and shared their stories and those of you who have shared your perspective over the past few days."

According to NAR, Kasper will finish out the remainder of Parcell's one-year term as president, which was to have concluded in November.

Parcell, a real estate agent in Utah, had moved up through the NAR ranks over many years serving in state, regional and, ultimately, national leadership positions, according to a NAR statement.

"We understand this (situation) is going to be hard for our members," Baker remarked.

Southeast Missouri REALTORS has a membership of 405. Sixty-six percent are women, Baker added.

NAR reports more than $1 billion in assets and a political action committee that raised more than $80 million for candidates and issues in the most recent 2022 election cycle.

