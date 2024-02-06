Local reaction mixed to COVID-19 vaccination

Will you take a COVID-19 inoculation when it becomes available in Southeast Missouri?

Some say "yes," others "no," while it seems a smaller group is undecided.

No unanimity of opinion

A Gallup poll released Dec. 8 found 63% of those surveyed plan to accept a vaccine dose.

The poll was conducted Nov. 16 to 29 after the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech that their joint coronavirus vaccine had proved more than 90% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials.

When Gallup did a survey Sept. 14 to 27, only 50% indicated a willingness to take the vaccine.

A Southeast Missourian unscientific Sept. 4 poll of 493 respondents, conducted online, revealed the following results about the willingness to receive:

42.0% yes (207 votes)

42.6% no (210 votes)

15.4% undecided (76 votes)

Local vaccine planning

Area health care workers and those in long-term care facilities have priority and the first injection of a two-shot regimen was administered Wednesday to nurses and doctors at SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.

Mark Winkler, Cape Girardeau County's director of emergency management, told the County Commission last week SoutheastHEALTH will be a regional reception site for the vaccine.

The hospital in Cape Girardeau expects 1,000 doses to be administered no later than Thursday to front-line medical staff.

Cape Girardeau's Lutheran Home, the largest skilled care facility in the county, expects to receive enough of the vaccine developed by Moderna by Dec. 28 to begin the first vaccine injections to its 270 residents in skilled care and assisted living.

Nearly 400 staff of the facility will also receive the vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine Friday and Moderna is expected to be green-lighted by the end of the week.