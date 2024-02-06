All sections
June 28, 2023

Local property manager Dave Soto runs for legislature

Republican Dave Soto, owner of Cape Girardeau's Soto Property Solutions, is running for the state General Assembly, hoping to succeed term-limited Rick Francis in Perryville's District 145. Soto, 67, is a member of Missouri REALTORS and has served on the Perry County Hospital board and on the leadership council of National Federation of Independent Business-Missouri...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dave Soto
Dave Soto

Republican Dave Soto, owner of Cape Girardeau's Soto Property Solutions, is running for the state General Assembly, hoping to succeed term-limited Rick Francis in Perryville's District 145.

Soto, 67, is a member of Missouri REALTORS and has served on the Perry County Hospital board and on the leadership council of National Federation of Independent Business-Missouri.

"I believe in the power of conservative values and the importance of serving our community with dedication and integrity," Soto said in a statement.

"Throughout my career in real estate and property management, I have witnessed firsthand the significance of protecting homeowner and property rights. As a state representative, I will work tirelessly to ensure these rights are safeguarded for the benefit of our constituents."

Soto hails originally from Los Angeles and relocated to Southeast Missouri, where his wife of 40 years, Joyce Soto, was reared.

"Back in the 1970s, I was a computer technician and then a manager in that industry, I started my property management business from almost scratch and I feel in the state legislature we need to build relationships," said Soto, whose company won Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year Award in 2022.

"Things don't get done without relationships," he added, noting former President Ronald Reagan's demonstrated ability to reach across the political aisle to opposition Democrats.

"In my computer technician days, I remember problems when if you stepped back and saw it from a different and fresh angle, you can get at a solution. I can bring a different perspective to the legislature."

Hopes

Soto said if elected next year, he'd like to be appointed to the House Budget Committee, mindful of the state's $6 billion surplus.

"The governor has made a good start for citizens by lowering the tax rate in response and I don't want to have a knee jerk reaction in terms of next steps," Soto opined, adding he believes Southeast Missouri needs more representation on the influential financial policymaking panel.

"I've spent half my life in California and half in Missouri and have grown to know and love Midwestern values," said Soto, who has received campaign funding from Missouri REALTORS for the GOP primary in August 2024.

Soto, a father of five and grandfather of seven, is a member of St. Vincent de Paul parish in Perryville.

He has been a member of the National Rifle Association since 1999.

"I firmly believe in the principles of limited government, personal responsibility, and individual freedom. These values shape my decisions and drive me to protect the rights and liberties of every citizen," Soto said,

More information about Soto's candidacy is available at www.friendsofdavesoto.com.

