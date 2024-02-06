Local professional, student advertising campaigns recognized by AAF

The American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau hosted its annual awards ceremony Wednesday evening to recognize outstanding print, online and multimedia advertising in the region.

Held at the Drury Convention Center, this marks the 27th year the organization has hosted the awards ceremony.

Rustmedia of Cape Girardeau brought home several awards, including recognition for multimedia promotion of the annual Shipyard Music Festival and Print Best of Show for flourish magazine. Red Letter Communications Inc also won Best in Show for its multimedia STIHL video for the Holiday Hard to Wrap campaign. Several Southeast Missouri State University students were also recognized, with Racheal Davis taking home Student Best in Show for her Cacti Coffee Shop concept.