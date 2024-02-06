Local organization aims to host monthly Narcan giveaways

Local organization Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services hosted a pop-up Narcan distribution event Tuesday at Capaha Park.

Director Kristi Booth, who started Recover Out Loud with recovered drug users to give back to the community, said the event was “spur of the moment.”

“There was a need in the community,” Booth said. “There were three overdoses, so we just decided to kind of do a pop-up (event) and try to get the word out so people could come get some.

“Evidently, there is Xanax in the community that has fentanyl in it. So you have people who aren’t used to taking opioids taking a Xanax and then they’re overdosing because their body is opioid naive so their body is not used to it.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Narcan, the brand name for the drug Naloxone, is a medication designed to “rapidly reverse opioid overdose.” Narcan can quickly restore normal respiration to someone whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of an overdose of heroin or prescription opioids.

Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer, said Narcan is legal to distribute since it’s not a controlled substance.

Booth said Recover Out Loud was distributing small bags — each containing two doses of Narcan, instructions for use, information on how to spot an overdose, a face guard and gloves — at Capaha Park. The bag also contains information about Missouri’s Good Samaritan law, which protects people from minor drug and alcohol violations in the event they experience or witness a drug or alcohol-related overdose.

A Recover Out Loud flyer advertising a distribution on Narcan on Jan. 23 in Marble Hill, Missouri. Submitted

“If they’re high on drugs, or if they have drugs on them, they’ll be afraid to call 911,” Booth said. “The Good Samaritan law covers all of that, so they can’t be charged. And it’s for people to be able to call 911 and not worry about, you know, getting another charge of having drugs on them, or just being involved with drugs.