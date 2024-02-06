All sections
NewsSeptember 9, 2020

Local National Merit semifinalists announced

Three area students were named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, NMSC announced today: Emma McDougal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Claire Southard of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau and Noah Sparks of Jackson High School...

Southeast Missourian
Emma McDougal poses for a photo Jan. 24 in the Cape Girardeau Central High School library.
Emma McDougal poses for a photo Jan. 24 in the Cape Girardeau Central High School library.Marybeth Niederkorn

Three area students were named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, NMSC announced today: Emma McDougal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Claire Southard of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau and Noah Sparks of Jackson High School.

Claire Southard
Claire Southard

The students are among 16,000 semifinalists in the United States, according to the release.

Approximately 7,600 National Merit scholarships will be offered in the spring.

“Over 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship,” the release stated.

NMSC is a not-for-profit organization operating without government assistance, which was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit scholarship program.

Both McDougal and Southard also earned a perfect 36 score on the ACT, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

Local News
