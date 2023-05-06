All sections
NewsMay 6, 2023

Local musicians to join Jackson band for Thursday nights

The sounds of live music from the Jackson Municipal band and local artists start June 1 and go until Aug. 10 for the band's Thursday night summer concert series. The concert series will be held at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell located in Jackson Park. Each concert will begin at 7 p.m...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Jackson Muincipal band's (left) trombonists Ken DeArman and Leo Barks playing through their arrangements while following the director Scott VanGilder in their practice on Tuesday.
The sounds of live music from the Jackson Municipal band and local artists start June 1 and go until Aug. 10 for the band's Thursday night summer concert series.

The concert series will be held at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell located in Jackson Park. Each concert will begin at 7 p.m.

According to the Jackson Municipal Band website the band started back in 1920 and was originally called the Jackson Junior Band. The group was formed to provide positive extracurricular activity for youths under the direction of A.W. Roloff.

The band has regular concerts during the season as well as several extended concerts.

Concerts are family friendly for outside summer enjoyment. Band viewers are able to bring food and picnic baskets.

Each concert the band will have a guest following the performance. The summer lineup starts June 1 with special guest Jesse Ritter.

For more information about the Jackson Municipal Band and their upcoming concerts, go to tjacksonmunicipalband.org. The group has a Facebook page. Also, email them at jacksonmunicipalband@gmail.com.

Special guest lineup

June 1 -- Jesse Ritter

June 8 -- Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay

June 15 -- Reckless Saints

June 22 -- Robert Abernathy and Nick Williams

June 29 -- Jimmy Davis

July 6 -- Steve Schaffner and the Jumper Cables

July 13 -- An enchanted evening with Storybook Entertainment

July 20 -- Doug Rees

Aug. 3 -- Mark Rees

Aug. 10 -- Whitewater Bluegrass Band.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

