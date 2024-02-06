Local ministry tries be the 'bridge in the gap of understanding'

From a young age, Scott Johnson witnessed suffering in the local community, as well as experienced it himself. His faith has continued to motivate him to help his family and lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it.
This inspired him to become ordained Feb. 6, 2011.
Soulful Harvest Ministries in Cape Girardeau was started by Johnson in August 2008.
The purpose of the organization is to help individuals who are in need, in the local area, get back on their feet no matter their religious background.
"I have been a native of Cape Girardeau all my life, 53 years. Growing up around here, coming from a life of poverty and struggle, I would just see so much going on and so much happening," Johnson said. "My family grew up with encouragement and a spiritual background from my mom. I knew when I was four years old what my gift and purpose was and that I was supposed to be a bridge in the gap of understanding."
Johnson is one of 11 children and moved out of his mother's house at the age of 13 so he could lessen the burden on his mother by giving her one less mouth to feed. He made her the promise to finish high school and moved into an efficiency apartment with his relatives.
"As time went on, life happened, I was a single father taking care of two children at a very young age. I became a father at 17 and by the time I had turned 19, I had two children living with me, one had a trachea tube and that was a game changer," Johnson said "Living through that, dealing with those issues, I kept saying 'I have to be determined.'"
After being a part of multiple different ministries and asking counsel from God after witnessing how other people would look over the issues of individuals instead of helping, Johnson said he realized God was showing him what not to do.
After acquiring and restoring a building on Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau, Johnson began Soulful Harvest Ministries and offering services to people who were struggling with addiction or in poverty.
"I would just meet with them wherever they are, whether it was in a park or at home because a lot of them were embarrassed. So, I just encouraged them and told them how much I cared for them and loved them," Johnson said. "I would tell them this is not the gospel or ministry that some hear where God is always condemning you for your faults. I would never push or force anything down anybody's throat. If they said they believe in God, fine. If they didn't, I still loved them and encouraged them anyway. I never turned them away like that."
The ministry also has a number of housing units on William, Middle and South Ellis streets it acquired through a housing grant, which the organization initially gained through the Gibson Recover Center. Johnson has been affiliated with the center for more than 20 years. The buildings are used to provide affordable housing to people who are struggling in some aspect of their lives.
Because of COVID-19, Johnson is currently providing his sermons on Soulful Harvest Ministries' Facebook page on live feed Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings. Previous sermons can be viewed as well.
"I'm not afraid to talk about the issues that need to be addressed, whether that be racially, spiritually or culturally," Johnson said. "I'm not afraid to hear what other people have to say or feel about the issues and give my understanding to those who lack understanding about the things that caused my vision."
For more information and updates on Soulful Harvest Ministries, visit its Facebook page.
