Local ministry tries be the 'bridge in the gap of understanding'

From a young age, Scott Johnson witnessed suffering in the local community, as well as experienced it himself. His faith has continued to motivate him to help his family and lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it.

This inspired him to become ordained Feb. 6, 2011.

Soulful Harvest Ministries in Cape Girardeau was started by Johnson in August 2008.

The purpose of the organization is to help individuals who are in need, in the local area, get back on their feet no matter their religious background.

"I have been a native of Cape Girardeau all my life, 53 years. Growing up around here, coming from a life of poverty and struggle, I would just see so much going on and so much happening," Johnson said. "My family grew up with encouragement and a spiritual background from my mom. I knew when I was four years old what my gift and purpose was and that I was supposed to be a bridge in the gap of understanding."

Johnson is one of 11 children and moved out of his mother's house at the age of 13 so he could lessen the burden on his mother by giving her one less mouth to feed. He made her the promise to finish high school and moved into an efficiency apartment with his relatives.

"As time went on, life happened, I was a single father taking care of two children at a very young age. I became a father at 17 and by the time I had turned 19, I had two children living with me, one had a trachea tube and that was a game changer," Johnson said "Living through that, dealing with those issues, I kept saying 'I have to be determined.'"