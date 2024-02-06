Local legislators react to Cape graduation shooting

In the wake of the May 19 shooting during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation, local legislators weighed in on the incident.

District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, and state Reps. Barry Hovis and John Voss expressed their sympathies to the school district's faculty, staff, students and parents after Cape Central's graduation was cut short due to an altercation near a concession stand that resulted in a gunshot being fired with two people sustaining wounds.

"The incident at the Cape Central graduation ceremony was so unfortunate," Voss said. "In what should have been a day of celebration, the students, families and school leaders have been denied the joy that comes from reflecting on the success of hard work. I'm grateful for all the officers who were able to handle the situation with professionalism and speed."

Hovis — who previously worked as a school resource officer (SRO) with the Cape Girardeau Public School District from 1997-2000 and 2001-2004 — repeated questions many have asked in the fallout from the event, including whether there should have been metal detectors or other preventive measures taken beforehand. In hindsight, Hovis said he thought “everybody was doing everything that they thought was necessary at the time,” but that the district would likely “want to review” its security measures. He ultimately places the blame on the perpetrator.

“Let's be upfront about it — the person that did this is responsible for it. No doubt about it.” Hovis said. “That is the No. 1 root of the problem right there, the people that make these choices.”

Rehder reflected on her childhood and growing up in a violent household, “Some fight to get out of that life, while some turn to it,” and called for more access to mental health care in schools.

“We need a behavioral health specialist in each of our schools,” Rehder said. “Someone that is trained to notice the signs of a child in crisis and get them the help that they need before they fall into what their education at home is teaching them. … We also need to increase our partnership options for mental health help between our schools and communities.”