Local lawmakers weigh in on prescription monitoring legislation

Members of the Missouri Senate on Thursday approved legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, an electronic database to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances

Holly Rehder

Similar legislation has been carried and passed by the House of Representatives in years past but has historically faced opposition in the Senate enough to kill the measures. This year, the Narcotics Control Act -- carried in the House by Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, and in the Senate by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville -- was approved by a vote of 21-10.

Missouri is the only state that does not have a statewide PDMP, but several counties are already covered by existing monitoring programs, including Cape Girardeau County.

Seventy-five jurisdictions are participating in the St. Louis County PDMP -- covering about 85% of the state's population -- but more than 50 counties are without coverage, according to the St. Louis County PDMP's website.

In August 2017, Cape Girardeau County approved Ordinance 17-01, establishing the Prescription Drug Monitoring Ordinance and joining more than 30 Missouri counties to establish a PDMP. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health holds the contract in which the county program is operated and in which Cape Girardeau County has a subscription to participate, according to the ordinance.

State legislators who have opposed the Narcotics Control Act believe the establishment of a statewide program could do more harm than good.

Concerns

Barry Hovis

In mid-February, local state Reps. Barry Hovis, R-Whitewater, and Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, voted against the Narcotics Control Act, for concerns over patient privacy and the effectiveness of a statewide program.

Kathy Swan

Reps. Rehder and Rick Francis, R-Perryville, voted in favor of the bill.

Rick Francis

Swan explained her vote, noting the proposed bill "is not as effective" as programs already in place in Missouri counties.

The county's PDMP ordinance includes language that indicates a "prescriber" as any person who is authorized to prescribe Schedule II, III or IV controlled substances, a fact Swan noted as an important difference from the language written into the Narcotics Control Act.

The proposed bill, with amendments, states a dispenser is "a person who delivers a Schedule II, III, or IV controlled substance to a patient," but does not include "a hospital that distributes such substances for the purpose of inpatient care or dispenses prescriptions for controlled substances at the time of discharge from such facility," a practitioner or "other authorized person who administers such a substance," or a wholesale distributor of a controlled substance.

Hovis, who previously worked in law enforcement for 30 years, said he thought the bill should include a mandatory requirement of participation in a statewide PDMP.

"It was important to me to make sure that if doctors have the ability to prescribe drugs that they have under their control, that they also would have to enter that into the system if they give them out from their office," Hovis said.

Rehder explained the proposed bill is much the same as the PDMP currently in place in St. Louis County, noting while physicians and pharmacists are not required to check the PDMP database before prescribing or filing a script, many states have begun moving to a physician mandate to review data before prescribing.

"None started with that requirement," Rehder wrote in a Wednesday text message to the Southeast Missourian, "and I'd say only about half require that right now."

Swan also mentioned concerns about potential breaches to a PDMP database.