Local lawmakers offer kudos for Parson's State of the State speech

Several members of Southeast Missouri's state legislative delegation have weighed in positively on Gov. Mike Parson's annual State of the State address, delivered Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Jefferson City.
"I'm pleased the governor continues to prioritize investments in our state — in infrastructure, in workforce development and in our children," said Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau, a freshman legislator who took his District 147 seat in the state House two weeks ago.
Voss took note of Parson's comments to a joint session of the legislature on issues such as expanding broadband, widening Interstate 70, paying a competitive wage to state employees and tackling Missouri's poor maternal mortality rate.
Parson, among a laundry list of spending priorities, told the 102nd General Assembly about an $859 million plan for the I-70 corridor, calling for the interstate to expand to six lanes from St. Louis to Warrenton, Kansas City to Odessa and extending both east and west from Columbia.
Barry Hovis of Whitewater, Missouri's District 146, told the Southeast Missourian that Parson did "a good job" setting the tone for the current legislative session, which began Jan. 4.
"As with any spending request, the devil is in the details," said Hovis, a former Cape Girardeau city police officer, who made particular note of Parson's words about upgrades to infrastructure and ensuring the future for Missouri's children.
Rick Francis, District 145 Republican of Perryville, Missouri, made note of Parson's work in helping pass the state's largest-ever income tax cut, plus his stated recommitment to agriculture.
"Overall, I felt the governor emphasized some of the greatest needs Missouri faces," he said.
Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri's District 148, said he was "very pleased" in Parson's remarks about spending some of the state's $6 billion budget surplus on what he called "one-time improvements," including $35 million for improving railroad crossings and $233 million for school transportation.
"The message included a number of ways to keep our state safe and improve our quality of life across the state," added Burger, who is assistant majority floor leader, the No. 4 leadership position in the House.
District 27 state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City was among a select group of lawmakers who escorted Parson into the House chamber for his address.
"I'm very excited the governor mentioned stabilizing our day care shortages and gave more focus and funding for high school technical programs and certificate programs," said Thompson Rehder, who took her seat in the assembly's upper chamber in 2021 after eight years in the House.
"We have a large number of students who graduate and don't have the ability or perhaps have the desire to attend a four-year program. We should be supporting both paths to success. This has been a priority of first lady Teresa Parson for years, through the Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) program," she added.
The legislative session will conclude Friday, May 12.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.