Local lawmakers offer kudos for Parson's State of the State speech

Several members of Southeast Missouri's state legislative delegation have weighed in positively on Gov. Mike Parson's annual State of the State address, delivered Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Jefferson City.

John Voss

"I'm pleased the governor continues to prioritize investments in our state — in infrastructure, in workforce development and in our children," said Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau, a freshman legislator who took his District 147 seat in the state House two weeks ago.

Voss took note of Parson's comments to a joint session of the legislature on issues such as expanding broadband, widening Interstate 70, paying a competitive wage to state employees and tackling Missouri's poor maternal mortality rate.

Parson, among a laundry list of spending priorities, told the 102nd General Assembly about an $859 million plan for the I-70 corridor, calling for the interstate to expand to six lanes from St. Louis to Warrenton, Kansas City to Odessa and extending both east and west from Columbia.

Barry Hovis

Barry Hovis of Whitewater, Missouri's District 146, told the Southeast Missourian that Parson did "a good job" setting the tone for the current legislative session, which began Jan. 4.

"As with any spending request, the devil is in the details," said Hovis, a former Cape Girardeau city police officer, who made particular note of Parson's words about upgrades to infrastructure and ensuring the future for Missouri's children.

