Local Humane Society getting serious about budget requests

Since the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was founded in 1976, it hasnï¿½t been very business-minded, shelter director Tracy Poston said by phone Tuesday.

And, she said, itï¿½s time to change that.

ï¿½The Humane Society has been partnered with these cities (Cape Girardeau and Jackson) for over 40 years. The building (at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau) has been there a really long time,ï¿½ Poston said in the interview.

Cory Sparkman, back, and Austin Poston fill bowls with dog food during feeding time Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

The Humane Society has begun asking for more money from the public entities it serves. And the organization is not being shy about its request.

Contracts were started years ago, and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri agreed to take in animals from certain jurisdictions in exchange for a certain amount of money each year.

ï¿½I always say the Humane Society kind of operated on a wing and a prayer,ï¿½ Poston said Tuesday.

But as the organization has grown, she said, ï¿½weï¿½ve decided, especially more recently, that we are a business, even though our hearts are full of love for animals.ï¿½

Austin Poston feeds puppies Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

In the last couple of years or so especially, Poston said, she and board members have researched how other, comparable facilities operate, and theyï¿½ve identified key areas needing improvement in HSSEMOï¿½s own operations.

Poston said she and the other staff and board members doing the research wanted to look at other shelters, not just in the Midwest in cities of comparable size and comparable animal intake, but on each coast.

ï¿½If you live in Missouri, you know everything happens on the coasts and works its way into the center,ï¿½ Poston said Tuesday, adding, ï¿½We wanted to look into the future, where the industry is heading, what kind of facility weï¿½re going to need, not just 10 but 50 years from now."ï¿½

To that end, Poston; Charlotte Craig, Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors president; and board secretary Karen Honaas spoke to the Jackson Board of Aldermen and separately to the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday, requesting an increase in each entityï¿½s contribution to the shelter.

A cat is seen Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

The Cape Girardeau City Council was not addressed, since the fiscal year runs differently, Poston said Tuesday.

Previously, Poston said at the meetings, jurisdictions contributed a ï¿½fair shareï¿½ ï¿½ approximately 50 percent of the cost of care for the average number of animals brought in from that jurisdiction.

Jacksonï¿½s intake was about 13 percent, or about 373 animals, last year, and the money paid in was about $26,000, she said.

The request for 2019 is $42,250; for 2020, $58,500; and for 2021, $74,750, Poston said.

Kittens are seen Tuesday the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

This way, the increase is gradual, she said.

From the county, with an average intake of nearly 600 animals per year, the proposed budget request for 2019 will be slightly more than $60,000.

The 2019 proposed budget is $575,000, Poston said, and a significant portion of that goes toward veterinary care, and operation of a crematorium, per USDA guidelines.

The animals brought in include those from law enforcements and citizens, Poston said at each meeting.

A dog peers through its cage Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½Money is always a worry, every day and every decision,ï¿½ Poston told Jacksonï¿½s aldermen. ï¿½City contracts are a small portion of the budget.ï¿½

And fundraising efforts will continue, but, Poston said, the organization is working toward being more business-minded.

But itï¿½s tough, she acknowledged. The shelter is full, housing some animals in temporary kennels.