The Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team — which comprises firefighters from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety — in conjunction with Alliance Water Resources conducted a training exercise Wednesday morning simulating a catastrophic incident at the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant.

This particular exercise simulated an incident in which a truck crashed into the building and caused a major chlorine gas leak. While the water treatment facility has measures in place to prevent this type of disaster, the training exercise gave responders an opportunity to practice emergency response.

"You never know when an incident is going to occur," Brad Dillow, battalion chief with the fire department, said. "It might be two more years, it might be never or it could be tomorrow. We just don't know. That's why we train on these events, so that way our people are exposed to it."

According to Dillow, the fire department conducts different training exercises each month and trains annually with Alliance.

"We try to split our disciplines up because we try to be proficient in hazmat — which we're doing today — high-angle rescue, swift-water rescue, structural collapse, confined space," Dillow said. "There's a variety of different technical aspects that we deal with, and all these types of things that this team deals with is stuff that doesn't happen on a day-to-day basis. When it does happen, it's very large scale events and it's very demanding, takes a lot of personnel, things of that nature."