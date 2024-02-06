Local group commemorates National Gun Violence Survivors Week

For Leslie Washington, the first week of February carries a significant meaning.

Monday marked the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Washington, a Cape Girardeau resident and three-time survivor of gun violence, wants to use the week as an opportunity to shine light on violence that affects the region and country.

"It's important to get the knowledge of gun violence out there," Washington said. "Too many children have died by guns, and it happens too often in marginalized communities. It's a problem we need to talk about."

Washington volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. The grassroots organization with a Southeast Missouri chapter advocates for public safety legislation and works to amplify the voices of gun violence survivors.

This week, the local chapter along with the national group will work to uplift the stories of survivors from all forms of gun violence.

The group invites survivors to share their stories at www.momentsthatsurvive.org to let survivors know they're not alone and highlight the human toll of gun violence in America. Stories may also be shared by using #GVSurvivorsWeek on social media.

Washington's fight to humanize the effects of gun violence is a personal one.