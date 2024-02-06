Only two U.S. states do not tax internet sales: Missouri and Florida.

Business and government leaders contacted by the Southeast Missourian said they believe it is time to get it done.

Bob Fox

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said he is hopeful the state legislature will tackle the issue in a special session this summer.

“Gov. (Mike) Parson is supportive of Wayfair (legislation),” said Fox, “but we can’t get the bill to the floor for passage.”

If approved, Wayfair would allow a use tax to be placed on any internet purchase that is brought into or shipped into Missouri.

According to the Missouri Times, Parson announced in December a use tax could generate $60 million to $80 million annually for unanticipated emergencies and for highway and other infrastructure maintenance and construction.

The coronavirus outbreak, with the resultant chilling effect it has had on the economy, might qualify as an emergency, Fox said.

Cape Girardeau’s sales tax revenue is already down 2%, he said, pointing out the city started the year with a million-dollar deficit.

Missouri does collect a limited use tax but only on companies with a physical presence in the state, which substantially reduces the benefit to local municipalities, Fox said.

“If you purchase something from Walmart and the order is sent to you directly from an out-of-state manufacturer, we get nothing from the transaction,” added Fox, who notes Amazon sales are currently exempt from use tax.

Wayfair has been stalled in the General Assembly for several sessions, and voters in the City of Cape Girardeau did not pass a use tax in 2016. Jackson voters not passed one three times — in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Brian Gerau

“We need an online sales tax, a user tax, period,” Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau told the monthly meeting of Southeast Missouri Realtors this week.

“Please call your state representative,” Gerau added. “We need this.”