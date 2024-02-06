Local forester travels to Wyoming to lend fire suppression aid

As a forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Jennifer Behnken typically works with community groups and governments in the region to promote the advocacy and care of trees. Recently, however, Behnken’s job has taken her much farther than Missouri.

Behnken, along with other department of conservation staff, recently returned to Cape Girardeau after a 14-day excursion of wildfire suppression in Wyoming.

“It was an enlightening experience,” Behnken said. “It gave me a greater understanding of some of the scale and scope of what it takes to coordinate such large events like wildfires.”

Behnken and her crew were given designated tasks to do when they engaged with an active wildfire. She helped suppress blazes by creating firelines, or strips of land where the ground is stripped to bare dirt so flames can’t spread farther.

Crews also assisted in “mopping up.”