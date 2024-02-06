CHAFFEE — For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids.

The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry. The annual February lovefest is her busiest day of the year, rivaled only by Mother's Day.

"Everyone has a mother, but not everyone has a valentine. During Mother's Day, we can kind of spread it out through the week and celebrate into the weekend. Valentine's Day is pretty much the only day. So it's a busier holiday, not necessarily in volume but just the one day amount of orders," Sadler said.

During Valentine's Day, Sadler expects more than 250 orders, and in the last few years, pre-orders have increased, allowing for better inventory control and delivery scheduling.

"We push social media and email campaigns, and we have the regulars that we follow up with each year. I mean, you can't just order the morning of 1,000 roses. I have to place my order at the very beginning of December, so I try to get an idea of what I am selling."

It is no surprise the best sellers for Valentine's Day are roses, red ones specifically. However, there are all types of colors customers want -- red, pink, white, yellow, peach, tie-dye. After red roses, the tie-dye roses are a close second in a favorite among her customers, Sadler said.

One of the more unusual orders she has had in her years as a florist was for 100 roses in a vase to be delivered to a hospital.

"It was huge, everybody was going crazy over it, but the poor lady had to bring it home in her car, and I felt so bad. We offered to come back and pick it up and deliver it to her house afterward for it to get home safely. It was huge, and it was beautiful," Sadler said.