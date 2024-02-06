All sections
NewsFebruary 13, 2024

Local florist shares love, challenges of dealing with Valentine's Day rush

CHAFFEE — For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids. The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry. The annual February lovefest is her busiest day of the year, rivaled only by Mother's Day...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Bille Jo Sadler has been a florist for more than 12 years and creates arrangements "filled with love".
Bille Jo Sadler has been a florist for more than 12 years and creates arrangements "filled with love".Courtesy of Arevalo Photography

CHAFFEE — For some, Valentine's Day is a day of love. For others, it's business on rose-driven steroids.

The Chaffee Flower Shop has been open for 12 years as Billie Jo Sadler opened it in 2012 after gaining a few years' experience in the industry. The annual February lovefest is her busiest day of the year, rivaled only by Mother's Day.

"Everyone has a mother, but not everyone has a valentine. During Mother's Day, we can kind of spread it out through the week and celebrate into the weekend. Valentine's Day is pretty much the only day. So it's a busier holiday, not necessarily in volume but just the one day amount of orders," Sadler said.

During Valentine's Day, Sadler expects more than 250 orders, and in the last few years, pre-orders have increased, allowing for better inventory control and delivery scheduling.

"We push social media and email campaigns, and we have the regulars that we follow up with each year. I mean, you can't just order the morning of 1,000 roses. I have to place my order at the very beginning of December, so I try to get an idea of what I am selling."

It is no surprise the best sellers for Valentine's Day are roses, red ones specifically. However, there are all types of colors customers want -- red, pink, white, yellow, peach, tie-dye. After red roses, the tie-dye roses are a close second in a favorite among her customers, Sadler said.

One of the more unusual orders she has had in her years as a florist was for 100 roses in a vase to be delivered to a hospital.

"It was huge, everybody was going crazy over it, but the poor lady had to bring it home in her car, and I felt so bad. We offered to come back and pick it up and deliver it to her house afterward for it to get home safely. It was huge, and it was beautiful," Sadler said.

While roses may be a fan-favorite among her customers, Sadler's favorite has become garden bouquets. She loves tropical plants and unusual flowers. Her favorite flower is protea because it is so different and also pretty.

Sadler said bouquets with a focus on things other than plants and flowers are also popular. Candy arrangements or baskets are children's favorites, while arrangements geared toward guys feature beef jerky, chips and trail mix.

Sadler said she thinks everybody wants to celebrate Valentine's Day, and it does not necessarily have to be a huge gesture, and that kids like getting a little gift at school.

"I love celebrating love. It's the best. It's so fun to see people's funny cards and how they celebrate. Just makes me excited," Sadler said.

Aside from choosing the perfect items to give, making sure they get there and are of high quality are paramount, Sadler said. Unfortunately, that is becoming more difficult, she explained.

One thing Sadler wanted to inform the public about is the increase in the online presence of order gathers.

"When you search the Chaffee Flower Shop, the first five things that pop up are going to be 1-800-Flowers, Sonny's Flowers, Ava's Flowers -- these are not real flower shops. They are going to take your money and may or may not contact a local florist and send your order, but the only person that loses here is the consumer because they are taking your money. ... I think education is key," she said.

Sadler encouraged those looking to send an arrangement to research who they are buying from and look for reviews and photos of an actual business -- then, call them personally.

