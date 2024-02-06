Local facility cranking out TP as quickly as possible

A nationwide run on toilet paper, fueled by fears the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to weeks of home confinement, has led to empty store shelves across America, including here in the Cape Girardeau area.

"We're selling it as quickly as we can get it in," said the manager of one Cape Girardeau grocery store where it wasn't unusual last week for a shipment of toilet paper to sell out within minutes. At another store, signs above empty shelves told shoppers there was a limit of one package of toilet paper per customer.

Meanwhile, toilet paper production is in "overdrive" a few miles away at one of the world's largest paper product manufacturing facilities.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to high demand for toilet paper and paper towels "in record amounts across our whole system," said Jack Geissinger, manager of the Family Care Division at the Procter & Gamble plant north of Cape Girardeau. "Both Bounty and Charmin brands are seeing increased sales as people keep focusing on personal hygiene."

Paper towels, he said, are in high demand because people are using them to clean household counters and other surfaces.

As for consumer demand for toilet paper, Geissinger said its "hard to project" how long the excess demand will roll on.

"At some point people's pantries are going to be full," he said.