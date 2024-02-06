Local doctor/author pens book to help 'Fix Your BS'

"What I mean is that it was a journey of my life, of learning about life," Pursley said. "And through that process, over those 15 years, I was able to come up with understandings and insight that I was able to write down, and through those understandings of insight, I was able to create the book."

Pursley is the owner of PC Medical Centers in Cape Girardeau. He said that in 2020 he decided to integrate into a medical clinic from the chiropractor company that he was at. His clinic focuses on improving the outcome of patients without using chronic medications, steroids or surgeries. He said this transition allowed him more time and freedom to write "Fix Your BS", which is about what he calls the five pillars of life — relationships, career, finances, faith and health. The book teaches five steps to work through each pillar.

Pursley said one of the biggest travesties of life is people settling. They give up on their dreams.

"They say this is good enough and they justify where they are at," Pursley said. "They give up and say, 'Well, I'll just do this for the rest of my life.'"

He said he hopes for three things for readers when they read his book — a clear vision for what they want in each pillar, each individual will take action toward that clear vision every day and to eliminate all expectations of how and when that outcome will occur.

"You hear you only have one life all the time, but what are you doing about it? How are you taking action toward that one life that you want?" Pursley asked.

"Fix Your BS (Belief System)" is available on Amazon in paperback as well as a Kindle version.

