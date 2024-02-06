As another school year dawns, COVID-19 is sinking its viral tentacles into seemingly every aspect of life — including the need for notebooks, pens, erasers and other items as students return to classes this month.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri promoted a virtual Stuff the Bus school supplies campaign to coincide with the state’s Aug. 7 to 9 tax-free weekend.

“It was not so successful this year,” said Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the local United Way.

“We raised a few hundred dollars,” she said, “(but) normally we are able to gather supplies worth thousands of dollars.”

Local company to the rescue

Liberty Utilities in Jackson has given $5,000 to the 2020 Stuff the Bus initiative.

“We had other donations and we’re grateful but (Liberty’s) gift literally saved (the campaign),” said Shelton, noting the annual effort assists students in more than 20 local public school districts.

In a non-pandemic year, Stuff the Bus follows a tried-and-true formula, she said.

Schools bring buses to their local Walmart stores, usually with cheerleaders present to call attention to the campaign, Shelton said.

“This sort of a visual, plus the foot traffic a Walmart gets can’t be duplicated virtually,” she said.

On a usual tax-free weekend, people would emerge from the store with bags of supplies and hand them over to the organization as the customers made their way to their cars, Shelton said.