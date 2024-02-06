Local churches kick off new year with fast, prayers

Some of the most popular New Year's resolutions year after year are to exercise more, lose weight, learn something new and find ways to save money. One practice that flies under the radar is fasting, and a few local churches are encouraging their congregations to do a new years fast.
According to David Urzi, connections and communications pastor at Cape First Church, they encourage their congregation to take part in a fast, whether of food or media, for 21 days starting on Jan. 4 in order to take that time and energy to focus on God.
"We believe giving God the first of everything is the most important. This is our way of giving God the first of our year. We believe when we give God our first, our best, he'll bless the rest," Urzi said.
He continued to say that fasting looks different for every person, usually depending on a person's health and lifestyle. Some choose to cut a meal out, eliminate certain foods or limit use of their electronics and instead replace that for time with God by, for example, reading Scripture or praying.
Justin Pobst, Cape First Sikeston campus pastor and general manager for KHIS Radio, said he is doing a fast this new year and has done them for at least a decade.
"The fast is really not about what I take out, but what I put in, in its place," Pobst said.
He said that his fasts usually involve cutting out a meal and spending that time to pray, and he also does a "spending fast" where he only spends money on essentials and then gives the non-essential money to a cause for others.
La Croix Church spiritual formation and teaching pastor Brett Cheek said that La Croix is inviting their congregation to do a fast starting Monday and lasting 21 days. He said La Croix has done this for at least five years.
Cheek said they encourage one of three different options, the Wesley fast which takes out a meal or two, the Daniel fast which limits food to fruits and vegetables, and the absolute fast which strictly limits food.
Cheek said the time and energy that was used for eating is replaced with a focus on God. The church will also meet every Tuesday of the fast to pray, "To make sure there is a togetherness to it," Cheek said.
He said that he has seen a "focus on the discipline of fasting" and "resurgence across the country" in recent years.
Fasting is practiced in Christianity, Judism and Islam. Outside of religion, fasting is practiced for weight loss or medical reasons.
Most medical professionals suggest checking with a primary doctor before fasting food because it is not recommended for everyone.