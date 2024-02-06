Local Becca's Closet coordinator reflects on 2022

SEMO Prom Mothers, a chapter of the national organization Becca's Closet, occasionally makes the mothers of young women cry.

But they aren't tears of sadness. Mothers weep when they see their daughters in their first prom dress. Oftentimes, these are mothers who could not afford a dress for their own prom. Seeing their child so attired moves them deeply.

Volunteer coordinator Brenda Randolph doesn't mind making mothers weep when it comes from happiness.

"When you see the mom, you know how appreciative they are," she said. "That's when you know that you've done a good thing."

High school students from all over the state, sometimes neighboring states, keep SEMO Prom Mothers busy. Sometimes, girls come from towns so far away that Randolph has to look them up on a map.

"The word is out. They come from all over," Randolph said.

As long as a young woman is accompanied by an adult, shows a school ID and uses the clothing for a school-sponsored event, the dress is free and hers to keep.