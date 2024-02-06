Local BBB and police advice for avoiding parking lot scams

With technological advances come increased opportunities for people to fall victim to sophisticated hoaxes, said Better Business Bureau's Whitney Quick, regional director for Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

One scam utilizes fake parking tickets appearing to be authentic.

Quick outlined a possible scenario.

"You park in a legal parking zone or pay to park on the street or in a garage. While you are away from your car, scammers use high-tech, hand-held printers to make a fake ticket and leave it on your car's windshield," she said. "The phony citation usually asks you to pay online or via PayPal. One case used a QR code directing victims to a fake payment website."