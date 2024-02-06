As expected, the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75%, Wednesday, the Fed's third consecutive rate move this year aimed at wrestling stubborn inflation under control.

Not since 2008, the waning days of George W. Bush's second term, has the U.S. seen interest rates this high, and three local banking leaders, at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, have weighed in with their opinions.

Jay Knudtson, First Missouri State Bank

"Banks, as well as consumers, are now entering into uncertain times, and it is imperative that we lock arms and plow through these times together. I say this because it is not known what the impact of these rising rates will have when colliding with the ongoing labor shortfall. You see the early signs right here at home with the City of Cape having to close Cape Splash and also push back recycling pickups due to labor shortages. Speaking of shortages, the Southeast Missourian just announced there soon will no longer be home delivery of the newspaper due to labor challenges," said Knudtson, mayor of Cape Girardeau from 2002 to 2010.

"While the Fed's 75 basis point move was probably baked into the market, it will have a profound impact on traditional banks lending and deposit rates. Mortgage rates have certainly been the fastest to move with rates seeing levels they haven't seen since 2008. This latest hike will directly impact all other loans and deposits," he added.