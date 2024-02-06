Local bankers react to California's SVB failure

Three Cape Girardeau bank executives say the Friday, March 10, failure of Santa Clara, California-headquartered Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th-largest such institution in the U.S., could not happen here.

Steve Taylor, First Missouri State Bank

Steve Taylor, board chairman and president/CEO of First Missouri State Bank, has been in banking 40 years and said he has not seen a bank collapse the way SVB did.

"Banks typically fail and always have because of bad loans. That wasn't the case with (SVB). The bank went under because it had excess liquidity and bought government bonds with it," Taylor said. "One of the first things you learn in accounting class is bond prices move inversely with interest rates — and what have those rates done since last summer? They went up. The bonds correspondingly dropped in value, which is not a problem unless you need to sell and suffer a major loss. It appears SVB funded long-term assets with short-term liabilities — and you just don't do that. You've got to have a balance."

Silicon Valley Bank has the distinction of being the second-biggest failure of its kind in American history, behind the collapse of Washington Mutual in September 2008.

Regulators said 94% of SVB's deposits were uninsured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. — an agency created by Congress in 1933 after multiple banks went belly up in the early days of President Franklin Roosevelt's administration — to "maintain stability and public confidence in the nation's financial system," according to www.fdic.com.