NewsAugust 10, 2023

Local bands connect for metal concert

A metalheads night of music is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Summer Sacrament concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Plaza Billiards & Sports Bar, 2106 William St., Suite 400. The event will be hosted by local band The Void Within, which will also be playing at the show...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

A metalheads night of music is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Summer Sacrament concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Plaza Billiards & Sports Bar, 2106 William St., Suite 400.

The event will be hosted by local band The Void Within, which will also be playing at the show.

Other performers include local bands from Cape Girardeau as well as bands from St. Louis, Park Hills and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, including The Doubted, Ending Orion, Intrusive Minds, and Dead Birds Can Fly.

Jalen McDowell, band member from The Void Within, said as a local band they wanted to put together a show that takes care of everyone.

"As musicians in this band and other bands, we've all experienced times where we have been treated unfairly. So we have really focused on making sure all the bands have the best experience possible." McDowell said.

The entry fee for the night will be $10. McDowell said people can expect to have fun listening to talented musicians perform in a fun environment.

"I will say this is a metal show, so keep that in mind. But it is absolutely going to be a blast for all involved." McDowell said.

Those attending can prepare themselves for a night of headbanging, moshing and soul-reviving music. Attendees are encouraged to bring their horns, battle vests and unquenchable thirst for metal.

