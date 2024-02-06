Local bands connect for metal concert

A metalheads night of music is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Summer Sacrament concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Plaza Billiards & Sports Bar, 2106 William St., Suite 400.

The event will be hosted by local band The Void Within, which will also be playing at the show.

Other performers include local bands from Cape Girardeau as well as bands from St. Louis, Park Hills and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, including The Doubted, Ending Orion, Intrusive Minds, and Dead Birds Can Fly.

Jalen McDowell, band member from The Void Within, said as a local band they wanted to put together a show that takes care of everyone.