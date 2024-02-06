Local band director recalls a lifetime of music

Dennis Nail remembers the first moment he fell in love with music.

It was to the tune of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" — the first song he'd ever heard by the Beatles. After basketball games his freshman year of high school in the early- to mid-1960s, Nail and a friend would tune into a radio station out of Chicago. That night, they were playing the first No. 1 hit by the Beatles.

In the same way the British Invasion soon took over American radios, Nail said the music "lit a fire" in him.

"To this day, it's not one of my favorite songs at all, but it's the one that really triggered it," Nail said.

The Southeast adjunct instructor and longtime band director has since seen it all. From directing decades of high school band classes to playing at the Super Bowl, music has guided his life.

In fact, his pursuit of music education was a "freak story" — a simple twist of fate, combined with a bit of impatience on his part.

"I was never one who enjoyed waiting in lines. When I went up for summer orientation, we went into Memorial Hall there ... and that's where you sign up for your first classes," Nail said. "And the one at the business table, that was a long, long line."

When first applying to Southeast, Nail said he intended to major in business or accounting. At orientation, those lines were too long, he said; so he visited the music education booth, instead, as any advisor could sign him up for basic classes. When he got to chatting with the music advisor, he said he realized music could be the right fit.

"I was surprised that I actually had a higher degree of music aptitude than what I give myself credit for, and did really well in the theory classes and kept falling more and more in love with the music classes," Nail said.