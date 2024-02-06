All sections
NewsAugust 11, 2022
Local author wins award from Private Eye Writers
Cape Girardeau author Gregory Stout has been honored by The Private Eye Writers of America with the Shamus Award for "Best Private Eye Writer Novel" for his novel "Lost Little Girl."
Beau Nations
Gregory Stout
Gregory Stout

Cape Girardeau author Gregory Stout has been honored by The Private Eye Writers of America with the Shamus Award for "Best Private Eye Writer Novel" for his novel "Lost Little Girl."

The young adult mystery novel was released in October and features private investigator Jackson Gamble, who takes on a case to search for Gabrielle, a missing girl, whose mother believes has been kidnapped.

"The novel is about Nashville PI (Private Investigator) Jackson Gamble, who takes on a case that seems simple enough. All he has to do is return a fourteen-year-old-girl who has disappeared from home. Gamble's experience tells him the girl is just another runaway, but her mother insists she has been kidnapped," according to a news release.

Stout resides in Cape Girardeau with his wife and two cats and is a member of Heartland Writers Guild and is vice president of Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild. He is also an officer of the Missouri Writers Guild.

"I wrote the book because I felt there weren't enough young adult male books that dealt with real life controversies," Stout said.

Stout has also written 22 books on the history of American railroads, including, "Route of the Eagles," released in 1995. The second novel in the Gamble series, titled "The Gone Man," will be released in October.

For more information Stout's work, visit www.gregorystoutauthor.com.

Local News
