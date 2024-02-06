All sections
September 9, 2021

Local artist's mosaics on display at River Heritage Museum

Sarah Yenesel
"Cactus" by David Cargle sits on display at Cape River Heritage Museum in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cargle's mosaics will be on display at the museum until Sept. 25.
"Cactus" by David Cargle sits on display at Cape River Heritage Museum in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cargle's mosaics will be on display at the museum until Sept. 25.MONICA OBRADOVIC

Cape River Heritage Museum is now displaying the artwork of local artist David Cargle, today through Sept. 25.

The exhibit displays about 25 glass mosaic wall hanging pieces, in a variety of size, colors and depictions.

"I'm kind of getting a kick out of it in this stage in my life. You know, right now, it's pretty exciting," Cargle said about the exhibit.

The Cape Girardeau native, born and raised, has been making mosaics since he retired about seven years ago as a special education teaching assistant in the Cape Girardeau School District, before which he spent 25 years as a mental-health counselor.

He has created pieces depicting landscapes, faces and items, in addition to abstract pieces.

Jo Duff, a museum board member, said she heard people discussing the artwork several times and how much they liked it. Since the museum occasionally has exhibits from the local art community, the board chose to feature Cargle's work.

"It is very slow, and it takes up a lot of time," Cargle said about why he likes making mosaics. "At this point, you know, after I retired, I just had lots of time."

Cargle will be at the museum -- 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau — twice this month: He will discuss the pieces and meet the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for a Meet the Artist event, and will also speak about his technique at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 as part of the museum's monthly speaker series.

