Local artist's mosaics on display at River Heritage Museum

He has created pieces depicting landscapes, faces and items, in addition to abstract pieces.

Jo Duff, a museum board member, said she heard people discussing the artwork several times and how much they liked it. Since the museum occasionally has exhibits from the local art community, the board chose to feature Cargle's work.

"It is very slow, and it takes up a lot of time," Cargle said about why he likes making mosaics. "At this point, you know, after I retired, I just had lots of time."

Cargle will be at the museum -- 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau — twice this month: He will discuss the pieces and meet the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for a Meet the Artist event, and will also speak about his technique at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 as part of the museum's monthly speaker series.