When Mayor Harry Rediger dedicated the upcoming week to the visiting historical replica Nina and Pinta, Capt. Stephen Sanger re-dedicated it to the man who made them a reality: Capt. Morgan Sanger, who died Thursday.

His father, Sanger later explained, loved all things nautical.

"Since he was 5, he'd been sailing," he said. "It was in his blood to be on the water."

And Sanger said his father especially admired the Portugese caravels Christopher Columbus -- and other explorers -- used.

"They were used for a 200-year period throughout the age of exploration," Sanger said.

Crew members adjust the rigging on the Nina replica ship Thursday at the Cape Girardeau riverfront. Fred Lynch

In a video on the Columbus Foundation's website, Morgan Sanger called the ship style "the space shuttle of the 15th century."

In 1986, he set out to build working models of Columbus' ships.

Funding restrictions at first allowed for only one to be commissioned, the younger Sanger explained, so his father decided on the Nina.

"It was Columbus' favorite," he said.

The ship was built by a group of Brazilian shipwrights using period-accurate shipbuilding techniques, Sanger said.