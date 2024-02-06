Liquor by the drink to go before Sikeston voters

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston voters will be asked in November whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink.

At the July 31 Sikeston City Council meeting, council approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in excess of 5%.

Currently, Sikeston has a population less than 19,500 and according to state statute, cities that size cannot have liquor by the drink in excess of 5% unless they also have food sales of $75,000. Businesses can have beer and light wine (wine coolers), but they cannot sell a mixed drink or sell things like whiskey or vodka without a full drink license.