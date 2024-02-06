All sections
August 28, 2023

Liquor by the drink to go before Sikeston voters

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston voters will be asked in November whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink. At the July 31 Sikeston City Council meeting, council approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in excess of 5%...

Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Sikeston Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston voters will be asked in November whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink.

At the July 31 Sikeston City Council meeting, council approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in excess of 5%.

Currently, Sikeston has a population less than 19,500 and according to state statute, cities that size cannot have liquor by the drink in excess of 5% unless they also have food sales of $75,000. Businesses can have beer and light wine (wine coolers), but they cannot sell a mixed drink or sell things like whiskey or vodka without a full drink license.

"We have recently had three different businesses located in the downtown area ask us about being able to add the sale of liquor to a business to sell mixed drinks," said Karen Bailey, Sikeston finance director. "To do that, we have to go to the people of Sikeston. This ordinance calls for that election to be held this November."

Bailey said Stogies of Sikeston, Personal Expressions and Sam's Fine Jewelry all have asked about being able to sell liquor by the drink.

If voters approve the measure, applicants will still have to get a state license, city license and county license and meet zoning requirements. They would also have to follow distance regulations for churches and schools, prior to obtaining their license. Currently the minimum distance is 100 feet unless written permission is given by the church or school. The measure wouldn't qualify for those zoned downtown transitional or residential.

Sikeston citizens will be asked to vote on the measure Nov. 7.

