All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 21, 2021

Lipe named parks director for City of Jackson

Jason Lipe was named at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting to succeed Shane West Anderson as the municipality's director of Parks and Recreation. Lipe, a Carbondale, Illinois, native and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, has been manager of the Jackson Civic Center since it opened Jan. 24, 2016...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jason Lipe has been named the new Parks and Recreation director for the City of Jackson. Lipe will succeed the retiring Shane West Anderson.
Jason Lipe has been named the new Parks and Recreation director for the City of Jackson. Lipe will succeed the retiring Shane West Anderson.Jeff Long

Jason Lipe was named at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting to succeed Shane West Anderson as the municipality's director of Parks and Recreation.

Lipe, a Carbondale, Illinois, native and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, has been manager of the Jackson Civic Center since it opened Jan. 24, 2016.

Previously, Lipe worked at the Southeast Missouri State University campus recreation center for more than 10 years. When he left the position, he was associate director of programs.

Anderson, who officially retires Feb. 9, has led the municipality's parks program for 24 years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lipe — who takes the new position Jan. 1, working with Anderson for about a month — will lead a parks department with five full-time employees and will have oversight over the municipal recreational trail system plus five parks, including 88-acre City Park, the municipality's oldest, established in 1933.

Other parks in the system: Brookside Park (41 acres), Litz Park (37 acres), Soccer Park (27 acres) and Jackson Football Park (20 acres).

"I'm grateful for this new role and our citizens are very much interested in our park system," Lipe said Monday.

Asked for a reaction to the failure of November's use-tax initiative, which promised upgrades to Jackson parks, Lipe said the city will continue to be creative when it comes to funding.

"We'll continue to apply for grants and will pursue sponsorships," he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy