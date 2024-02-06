Lipe named parks director for City of Jackson

Jason Lipe was named at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting to succeed Shane West Anderson as the municipality's director of Parks and Recreation.

Lipe, a Carbondale, Illinois, native and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, has been manager of the Jackson Civic Center since it opened Jan. 24, 2016.

Previously, Lipe worked at the Southeast Missouri State University campus recreation center for more than 10 years. When he left the position, he was associate director of programs.

Anderson, who officially retires Feb. 9, has led the municipality's parks program for 24 years.