Lifetime Achievement Award: Carolyn Bohnert

Carolyn Bohnert bio

Helping on the family farm in Kelso, Missouri meant early mornings and late nights for Carolyn Bohnert but she credits her farming background for establishing a sense of drive and determination that has served her well throughout her life. While still in grade school, Bohnert saw her now husband, Bill, in a stairway at school and told her friend, "That's the man I'm going to marry one of these days." Although the two didn’t meet until years later when Bohnert was a junior in high school, the declaration made to her friend back in grade school came true when she and Bill were married fifty-nine years ago. They have been blessed with 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

Bohnert’s drive and determination have also led to a long and successful career at Drury Southwest. She has been part of the Drury team for 50 years. She works with the Company’s financing and treasury management, along with many other Drury family and company responsibilities. Bohnert began her career with Drury when there were just three hotels in the company portfolio, and she wasted no time in getting to work. She started work on a Wednesday as a part-time employee and by Saturday she was flying to Nashville, TN to view hotel sites. Little did she know that her part-time job would become a 50-year career during which she would see the Drury portfolio grow to over 150 hotels. She has worked in every aspect of the company, beginning with the construction side, and now shares in the day-to-day cash flow management responsibilities and the overall financial stewardship of the Company. She also serves on the Board of Directors, and is a Senior Vice-President of Drury Southwest, Inc.