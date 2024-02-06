LifeHouse-Cape project announced by Catholic Charities

Downtown Cape Girardeau is the site chosen for a residential transitional housing program for homeless pregnant women, according to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

The organization is basing the $4 million facility off LifeHouse-Springfield, whch opened in 2013. The facility will be near the intersection of Main Street and Park Drive on donated land. It will include housing space for 15 women and their children under the age of 5, educational areas, indoor and outdoor play areas, garden areas and space for supervision staff, who will be on site and on duty at all times. Homeless pregnant women can begin the program at any time during their pregnancy, and they can reside at the facility for a year after giving birth. After that time, there is a two-year period where services are available. Educational modules will focus on job skills, employment and health care, among others.

Though the program teaches the women how to succeed in society, its ultimate goal is to provide a better opportunity for the babies being born to them.

According to Maura Taylor, executive director of the not-for-profit organization, LifeHouse is not an emergency shelter-type concept but a long-term program aimed at helping the women and their families become self-sufficient, productive members of their community.

"The idea is to provide comprehensive services on site that really help people move toward self-sufficeincy and to help them address their struggles," she said. "It is a ministry, helping them heal, giving them hope and giving them an opportunity so that they can truly have a brighter future."

Taylor said the program results in personal growth.

"I see the women when they come in, and they are different women when they leave," she commented. "They are walking out confident. They have their own apartment or their own home. They have saved their money, and they bought a car."