As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients, faith has played a large role in their fight.

Dr. William Keith Graham Photo courtesy of Tammy Graham

Dr. William Keith Graham

Cape Girardeau pulmonologist Dr. William Keith Graham was one of the first local patients announced to have tested positive for the virus. In a March 28 social media post, his wife, Tammy, stated the local pulmonologist had tested positive for COVID-19, and he was admitted to the hospital with difficulty breathing after being sick for a week.

The next day Tammy shared another update.

“I thank God for all of you. Your messages and prayers have comforted me,” the March 29 post read. “Keith is on a ventilator, but tolerating it well so far. This is set to be a long process.”

The post also stated Tammy and her children were all symptom-free, and asked everyone to continue praying for her family and all health care workers.

As she provided daily updates on her husband’s health, she continually expressed faith in God and in medicine. In every update, Tammy re-affirms her requests for prayers and thanks all who have offered prayer intentions.

An update shared March 30 stated Keith remained sedated and on a ventilator, and he began tube feeding that night, according to a March 31 update that stated the next big hurdle would be getting his pneumonia cleared up.

The next day, Tammy’s update included a message of thanks to everyone who has offered prayer intentions for Keith, her family and all health care workers.

“I don’t know how I could have made it this far without your huge circle of love and prayers surrounding me, so thank you,” the April 1 post read. “Please keep praying for the healthcare workers. They are tired, they are scared, and they are giving it all they have to help our loved ones. Continued prayers for all in the COVID Unit. #faithoverfear”

Although updates from the early days of April stated Keith’s recovery efforts had encountered hurdles with oxygenation and kidney functions, the April 5 update from Tammy stated his oxygen levels were “very good” and his labs were trending in the right direction.

Dialysis issues were mentioned in the April 6 update, but the next day’s update stated dialysis to be “running pretty well” and it would take time to clear the remaining amount of infection so Keith can get completely off the ventilator.

For the past two days, his recovery has made progress and his wife has continued to express appreciation for prayers.

“I thank you for continuing to hang in here with me, supporting me, and keeping us and the complete medical team in prayer,” her most recent post stated. “This has been a difficult walk, but I know God is still in control and he hears our prayers.”

Ambrea Moore

Ambrea Moore Submitted

Over the course of March, the coronavirus cost 28-year-old Ambrea Moore her health and her employment.