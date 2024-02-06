As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients, faith has played a large role in their fight.
Cape Girardeau pulmonologist Dr. William Keith Graham was one of the first local patients announced to have tested positive for the virus. In a March 28 social media post, his wife, Tammy, stated the local pulmonologist had tested positive for COVID-19, and he was admitted to the hospital with difficulty breathing after being sick for a week.
The next day Tammy shared another update.
“I thank God for all of you. Your messages and prayers have comforted me,” the March 29 post read. “Keith is on a ventilator, but tolerating it well so far. This is set to be a long process.”
The post also stated Tammy and her children were all symptom-free, and asked everyone to continue praying for her family and all health care workers.
As she provided daily updates on her husband’s health, she continually expressed faith in God and in medicine. In every update, Tammy re-affirms her requests for prayers and thanks all who have offered prayer intentions.
An update shared March 30 stated Keith remained sedated and on a ventilator, and he began tube feeding that night, according to a March 31 update that stated the next big hurdle would be getting his pneumonia cleared up.
The next day, Tammy’s update included a message of thanks to everyone who has offered prayer intentions for Keith, her family and all health care workers.
“I don’t know how I could have made it this far without your huge circle of love and prayers surrounding me, so thank you,” the April 1 post read. “Please keep praying for the healthcare workers. They are tired, they are scared, and they are giving it all they have to help our loved ones. Continued prayers for all in the COVID Unit. #faithoverfear”
Although updates from the early days of April stated Keith’s recovery efforts had encountered hurdles with oxygenation and kidney functions, the April 5 update from Tammy stated his oxygen levels were “very good” and his labs were trending in the right direction.
Dialysis issues were mentioned in the April 6 update, but the next day’s update stated dialysis to be “running pretty well” and it would take time to clear the remaining amount of infection so Keith can get completely off the ventilator.
For the past two days, his recovery has made progress and his wife has continued to express appreciation for prayers.
“I thank you for continuing to hang in here with me, supporting me, and keeping us and the complete medical team in prayer,” her most recent post stated. “This has been a difficult walk, but I know God is still in control and he hears our prayers.”
Over the course of March, the coronavirus cost 28-year-old Ambrea Moore her health and her employment.
Moore, a Cape Girardeau native currently residing in St. Louis County, returned from a trip to Hawaii on March 5. Three weeks later, she began showing symptoms of COVID-19.
On March 27, she completed a virtual online screening through SSM Health St. Louis and was scheduled to be tested at Cardinal Glennon Hospital that afternoon. According to Moore, the test was conducted in about a minute after confirming her date of birth and agreeing to a nose swab.
Moore stated her having visited nine airports recently likely flagged her as a high-risk case, but she also stated her primary physician did not believe the case to be correlated to her travels due to her first symptom appearing more than 14 days after having traveled.
For the next six days, the 28-year-old self-isolated and awaited her test results as her symptoms grew worse.
“My fever continued to get higher, [along with] the lightheaded feeling,” Moore stated. “I hurt from head to toe, my headache only got worse and [I] never had any signs of improvement.”
On April 6, she received the call with her test resulting as a positive case of COVID-19. In a Facebook post, she shared the news with her friends and warned others of the threat posed by the coronavirus.
“This virus is no joke! I feel like I am living in a nightmare,” Moore stated. “I lost my job, then two days later I started having symptoms.”
Moore issued another post about 24 hours later to express her appreciation for everyone’s concern and love, and she elaborated on her experience with the virus.
She developed a low-grade fever of 99 degrees March 26, which she considered odd due to her healthy, active lifestyle, the post read.
In the days that followed, her fever grew to reach 101.8 degrees. Moore also described her main symptoms being fever, headache, head-to-toe body aches, a sporadic dry cough, a lack of energy, dizziness and lightheadedness.
“Anytime I would look down or look to the right towards my nightstand to grab something it was excruciating pain,” Moore stated. “I would grab my head every time and close my eyes.”
In addition to the virus’ physical afflictions, Moore mentioned the mental and emotional tolls of recovery.
“I literally laid in my hallway floor just bawling... I hurt so bad, high fever, it was just really really hard,” Moore said. “Especially fighting this 100% alone.”
Moore credited a counselor, Kate Patterson, for checking in and holding two video sessions during her battle with the virus, in addition support received from a handful of close friends and family who knew about her condition.
As she continues to recover, Moore stated her biggest focus now is dealing with her exhaustion.
“I truly believe I’m on the other side of this virus,” her April 7 post reads. “God has this. Sending my love to all!”
According to Moore, she decided to share her experience publicly in the hopes to help others understand the seriousness of the pandemic.
“Our health and wellness are all we have along with our faith,” Moore stated. “You can’t put a price tag on your health. To me, that is everything.”
