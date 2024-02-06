LGBTQ organization Cape Pride announces pride festival May 4

Cape Girardeau will host a pride festival this spring thanks to new LGBTQ-advocacy group Cape Pride, which held a “Coming Out Party” on Saturday to officially announce the festival.

Amber Moyers, who heads the group’s board of directors, said Cape Pride formed last summer after a series of discussions among community activists.

“I talked to a bunch of people I know in the community and it was, ‘Hey guys, we need to have a pride (festival) here,’” she said. “This town is big enough and has a big enough community, between LGBT people and allies. It’s now time for Cape to join in on the fun.”

Moyers said Cape Pride has about two dozen official members.

Buttons featuring Cape Pride are seen Saturday during the group's event at which it announced its upcoming pride festival. TYLER GRAEF

The event, which is scheduled for May 4, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. in Capaha Park and will feature a variety of entertainment and activities, including singer-songwriters, dancers and community yoga. Many area businesses will also have vendor booths at the event, which will be alcohol-free.

Moyers said the festival is based on those of larger cities, and expressed gratitude to city staff at Cape Girardeau City Hall for their help obtaining the necessary permits.

“They’ve been great,” she said. “We said we want to do this and they said, ‘Great! Go for it!’”

Hosting Cape Girardeau’s inaugural pride festival this year will be especially significant, Moyers said, because this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a touchstone moment in the history and formation of the modern LGBTQ community.