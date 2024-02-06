LGBTQ organization Cape Pride announces pride festival May 4

Cape Girardeau will host a pride festival this spring thanks to new LGBTQ-advocacy group Cape Pride, which held a “Coming Out Party” on Saturday to officially announce the festival.
Amber Moyers, who heads the group’s board of directors, said Cape Pride formed last summer after a series of discussions among community activists.
“I talked to a bunch of people I know in the community and it was, ‘Hey guys, we need to have a pride (festival) here,’” she said. “This town is big enough and has a big enough community, between LGBT people and allies. It’s now time for Cape to join in on the fun.”
Moyers said Cape Pride has about two dozen official members.
The event, which is scheduled for May 4, will be held from noon to 8 p.m. in Capaha Park and will feature a variety of entertainment and activities, including singer-songwriters, dancers and community yoga. Many area businesses will also have vendor booths at the event, which will be alcohol-free.
Moyers said the festival is based on those of larger cities, and expressed gratitude to city staff at Cape Girardeau City Hall for their help obtaining the necessary permits.
“They’ve been great,” she said. “We said we want to do this and they said, ‘Great! Go for it!’”
Hosting Cape Girardeau’s inaugural pride festival this year will be especially significant, Moyers said, because this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a touchstone moment in the history and formation of the modern LGBTQ community.
A police raid in June 1969 of the Stonewall Inn in New York City led to several days of demonstrations.
Moyers said similar LGBTQ advocacy groups have formed briefly in the Cape Girardeau area in the past but have fizzled out for a variety of reasons. Moyers said she believes Cape Pride will be different; judging by the response from the community so far, and especially that of area businesses as sponsors, she said the time has finally come for Cape Girardeau to see a sustainable LGBTQ organization.
“We’ve already filled 30 vendor spaces for the festival. Out of 35,” Moyers said. “Seeing all that support, it’s a beautiful thing. It really is.”
Cape Pride board member Ellen Odden said several businesses, in donating prize items for a recent trivia-night fundraiser, also included personalized well-wishes for Cape Pride. Touches like that, she said, make her feel hopeful for the future of the group.
Board member Gina Thomas encouraged anyone interested in joining the group, volunteering or attending the event to contact Cape Pride, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
“This (group and event) is about acceptance of diversity in human beings,” she said. “If you want to come, we want you.”
