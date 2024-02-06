Lengthy boil order in Cape County district persists for two weeks

Update: The Missouri Department of National Resources lifted this boil order issued to customers of Cape Girardeau County Public Water Supply District #2 Thursday afternoon.

A boil order issued to customers of a Cape Girardeau County water supply district is still in effect two weeks after it began Dec. 22.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a boil order for customers of Cape Girardeau County Public Water Supply District (PWSD) #2 after a source water sample revealed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

The presence of E. coli indicates the water may have been contaminated with human or animal waste, according to a public notice of the boil order.

Cape Girardeau County PWSD #2 services a 75-square-mile area including the far west side of Jackson, Millersville and Burfordville.

According to Ashley Burns, an employee of PWSD #2, the water district's service area includes subdivisions such as Oak Creek, Twin Oaks, Indian Springs and Saddlebrooke.

Resident Jill Johnston learned of the boil order through her neighborhood's Facebook page. She said she and her family are "big water drinkers" and live in the water district.

"We have been using bottled water to drink and make coffee, wash vegetables, etc," Johnston said.

Ever since a sample positive for E coli was taken Dec. 20, Jason Kirkman said the DNR has worked with the water supply district to fix the issue. Kirkman serves as a public drinking water supervisor for the Southeast Regional office of the DNR.

Kirkman said the boil order has lasted so long because of a delay in receiving an evaluation from a third-party engineer.

The evaluation would determine whether PWSD #2 uses an adequate amount of chlorine to prevent E coli from entering its water distribution system.