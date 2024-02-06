Lemonade House Grille site opening in Cape

Cape Girardeau soon will have a restaurant focused on lemonade and “crazy burgers,” thanks to the efforts of franchise owners Chelsea Eaton and her fiance, Lucas Clabough of Jackson.

Lemonade House Grille was founded in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, by Jim Hoyt, whom Eaton met on the fair-food circuit.

“He was selling lemonade at the fair, and I was selling cake pops at a fair,” she recalled. “He always called me the cake-pop girl.”

At first, she and Hoyt discussed selling her cake pops in the existing Lemonade House Grille, but eventually decided to start her own franchise.

“We signed the franchise agreement in June,” she said.

Lucas Clabough and Chelsea Eaton pose with their children, from left, Knox, Blaze, Pierce, Ames, Brody and Aubree, pose for a photo at the Lemonade House Grille in Dexter, Missouri, the day the couple signed a franchise agreement to open a location in Cape Girardeau. Courtesy

Since then, Eaton said she and Clabough been renovating the building at 350 N. Kingshighway, across from Taco Bell.

Eaton, who owns a Farmer’s Insurance agency, said she and her fiance, who is pastor at Mercy Hill Church in Jackson, enjoy entrepreneurial tendencies.

“We’re always looking for a new business opportunity,” she said. “Cape really had a market for something that offered unique menu items that are family-friendly in terms of price and atmosphere.”

She said the menu features a variety of specialty burgers, such as the macaroni-and-cheese baconburger.