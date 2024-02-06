Legislature reschedules right-to-work vote for August

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Republican-led Missouri Legislature agreed Thursday to move up a public vote on whether to ban mandatory union fees, a change that could impact Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's re-election bid.

The proposal, approved by the House 96-47, reschedules the vote on right-to-work from the November midterms to Aug. 7. The Senate previously passed the measure, which does not require the governor's approval.

Republicans passed a right-to-work bill last year, but it never took effect because unions gathered enough signatures to put the question before voters. Those petitions called for a November vote, but right-to-work supporters wanted the vote in August.

August elections generally have markedly lower voter turnout, although the referendum is expected to drive many union members to the polls. That could impact McCaskill, who will need union support in one of the most hotly contested elections in the nation.

In a nod to that campaign, Republican Rep. Kevin Engler of Farmington said keeping the vote in November would help the Democratic incumbent.

"It's not my job to care for Claire McCaskill," he said.

Peverill Squire, a political science professor at the University of Missouri, said it was true Democrats might prefer a November vote. But there were so many issues mobilizing Democratic voters that he thought the impact on McCaskill would likely be minimal.

"It could even rebound against the Republicans," he said. "Driving a lot of people who oppose right-to-work to the polls in August will have them primed to show up in November."

Republicans in both the House and Senate largely cast the change as a way to help businesses plan for the future.