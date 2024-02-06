Legislators try to ease access to breast cancer screenings in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri patients won't be charged a copay for a second mammogram to diagnose breast cancer or another illness under a bill the state House approved Thursday.

The GOP-led chamber voted 126-29 to send the measure to the Senate. Some female lawmakers noted most of those opposed are men.

"Watching male colleagues argue against a bill that will increase access to breast cancer screenings is absolutely wild," Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune tweeted.

Republican Rep. Brenda Shields said her bill will reduce costs overall by helping to identify cancer and other serious diseases early.

Democratic Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern described a friend who died of cancer at age 39 as she asked lawmakers to vote "with compassion" and pass the bill.