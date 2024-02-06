All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 3, 2023
Legislators try to ease access to breast cancer screenings in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri patients won't be charged a copay for a second mammogram to diagnose breast cancer or another illness under a bill the state House approved Thursday. The GOP-led chamber voted 126-29 to send the measure to the Senate. Some female lawmakers noted most of those opposed are men...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Missouri patients would not be charged a copay if they need a second mammogram to diagnose cancer or another illness under a bill passed Thursday by the state House.
Missouri patients would not be charged a copay if they need a second mammogram to diagnose cancer or another illness under a bill passed Thursday by the state House.Damian Dovarganes ~ Associated Press, file

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri patients won't be charged a copay for a second mammogram to diagnose breast cancer or another illness under a bill the state House approved Thursday.

The GOP-led chamber voted 126-29 to send the measure to the Senate. Some female lawmakers noted most of those opposed are men.

"Watching male colleagues argue against a bill that will increase access to breast cancer screenings is absolutely wild," Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune tweeted.

Republican Rep. Brenda Shields said her bill will reduce costs overall by helping to identify cancer and other serious diseases early.

Democratic Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern described a friend who died of cancer at age 39 as she asked lawmakers to vote "with compassion" and pass the bill.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"When we talk about these things, we have to remember the people that we're here to fight for," Nurrenbern said.

But insurers don't like the bill, and some lawmakers argued it's unfair to limit costs for breast cancer and not other illnesses.

Republican Rep. Doug Richey said he opposes the legislation as another government mandate on the insurance industry, akin to former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

"Because Democrats in the '90s mandated mammograms to be covered doesn't mean that we need to continue going down the same path of mandating to the point that health insurance premiums today are astronomically higher," Richey said.

Shields argued that other Republican-led states have expanded access to breast cancer screenings. Tennessee lawmakers passed similar legislation last year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and Pennsylvania and Montana lawmakers are working to pass bills this year.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy