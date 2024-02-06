All sections
September 22, 2021

Legislation proposed by Cori Bush prompts ice cream flavor

ST. LOUIS -- Ben & Jerry's latest ice cream flavor is supporting a new approach to policing, a proposal sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. The Vermont-based company on Monday launched the flavor Change is Brewing. The limited-batch offering features the flavor of cold brew coffee ice cream with swirls of marshmallow and fudge brownies. The company, at a news conference, also announced support for Bush's legislation, the People's Response Act...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Ben & Jerry's latest ice cream flavor is supporting a new approach to policing, a proposal sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis.

The Vermont-based company on Monday launched the flavor Change is Brewing. The limited-batch offering features the flavor of cold brew coffee ice cream with swirls of marshmallow and fudge brownies. The company, at a news conference, also announced support for Bush's legislation, the People's Response Act.

The measure seeks to change the emphasis in public safety toward less criminalization and toward providing more care to help people overcome mental health problems, substance abuse and other concerns.

Jabari Paul, U.S. activism manager for Ben & Jerry's, said in a news release the legislation "would boldly transform public safety in America."

Soon after George Floyd's death last year, Ben & Jerry's put out a lengthy message calling for racial justice.

Bush, serving her first term, is a longtime racial injustice activist. She led several protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

