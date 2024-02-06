Legendary coach at MLK event: 'We can change the world with a team'

All the speakers at the “And Justice For All” Martin Luther King Jr. Day program Monday in Sikeston, Missouri, talked about continuing King’s mission of equality and trying to bring more people into a movement.

Blues musician Sam Mosley sang Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” and the lyrics of that song were reflected in each of the speakers’ messages.

“I’m going to tell it like it is: It’s been a long road, but change is going to come,” Lennies McFerren said. “But until people do what people did in Charleston, we’ll have a small group — the same ones trying to make a difference.”

McFerren was the first black head basketball coach at a Southeast Missouri high school. He said he would not have gotten his first job at Charleston High School in 1977 without the support of the community in that city.

He went on to win seven state titles at Charleston and two more at New Madrid County Central.

Lennies McFerren smiles during the "And Justice For All" Martin Luther King Jr. Day program Monday at New Life New Beginning World Outreach Center in Sikeston, Missouri. Laura Simon

“We can change the world with a team,” McFerren said. “Not alone, but with a team. ‘And Justice For All’ is trying to do the best that we can, but we can’t do it alone until we get people behind us.”

McFerren said he would not have had the opportunity to coach without the work of King, and King wouldn’t have been successful if not for the support he had from a legion of activists.

Mosley was more direct in his request to try to reach young people.

“We’ve got all this wisdom, and we’ve got all this knowledge, but look around how many young people are here today,” Mosley said. “If we don’t start reaching these young people, we’ll take a big step backward.”

Mosley, who grew up in the 1960s, spoke of succeeding against long odds and having a can-do spirit. He was transported to school in old milk trucks, modified with windows and benches.