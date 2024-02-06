The entire community is welcome to this year’s Leather & Lace fundraiser on Feb. 15, co-sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City and SEMO HOG (Harley Owners Group).
“We invite the whole community to come out and have a good time. With it being the day after Valentine’s Day, it would be great to see all the sweethearts come out to enjoy (local band) GenX and help a wonderful cause,” Mike LaBrier of SEMO HOG said in a news release.
“It’s a Valentine’s Day night out for Valentine’s Day weekend,” said organizer Penny McGuire. “It’ll be all Valentine’s decorations. It’ll be beautiful.”
GenX plays dance hits from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, McGuire said, and will be fun for eventgoers to dance to.
Many local businesses have donated items and services to the silent auction, LaBrier said in the release: “We hope that more businesses continue to donate and support the silent auction so we can raise a lot for the three recipients.”
Those recipients are Hope for One More, Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau and Cape Elks Family Basket Program, which helps families in need, McGuire said.
Fundraising activities will include the silent auction, gun raffles, a Harley-Davidson-inspired quilt raffle and a cooler of alcohol.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge, 639 Elks Lane.
Ticket prices start at $25 for a single person, $45 per couple, with VIP tickets available. Advance ticket purchases may be made at Lawless Harley-Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City, or contact McGuire at (618) 542-7677. Tickets will be available at the door. Ticket prices include a meal provided by Simple Q BBQ of Sikeston, Missouri.
For more information, contact John “Buddy” Davis, HOG manager, at (573) 334-7716.
