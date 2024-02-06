All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 16, 2020

Leather & Lace to offer up music, dancing, food to benefit local organizations

The entire community is welcome to this year’s Leather & Lace fundraiser on Feb. 15, co-sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City and SEMO HOG (Harley Owners Group). “We invite the whole community to come out and have a good time. With it being the day after Valentine’s Day, it would be great to see all the sweethearts come out to enjoy (local band) GenX and help a wonderful cause,” Mike LaBrier of SEMO HOG said in a news release...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The entire community is welcome to this year’s Leather & Lace fundraiser on Feb. 15, co-sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City and SEMO HOG (Harley Owners Group).

“We invite the whole community to come out and have a good time. With it being the day after Valentine’s Day, it would be great to see all the sweethearts come out to enjoy (local band) GenX and help a wonderful cause,” Mike LaBrier of SEMO HOG said in a news release.

“It’s a Valentine’s Day night out for Valentine’s Day weekend,” said organizer Penny McGuire. “It’ll be all Valentine’s decorations. It’ll be beautiful.”

GenX plays dance hits from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, McGuire said, and will be fun for eventgoers to dance to.

Many local businesses have donated items and services to the silent auction, LaBrier said in the release: “We hope that more businesses continue to donate and support the silent auction so we can raise a lot for the three recipients.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Those recipients are Hope for One More, Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau and Cape Elks Family Basket Program, which helps families in need, McGuire said.

Fundraising activities will include the silent auction, gun raffles, a Harley-Davidson-inspired quilt raffle and a cooler of alcohol.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge, 639 Elks Lane.

Ticket prices start at $25 for a single person, $45 per couple, with VIP tickets available. Advance ticket purchases may be made at Lawless Harley-Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City, or contact McGuire at (618) 542-7677. Tickets will be available at the door. Ticket prices include a meal provided by Simple Q BBQ of Sikeston, Missouri.

For more information, contact John “Buddy” Davis, HOG manager, at (573) 334-7716.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy