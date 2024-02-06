Cadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC program are learning to improve their accuracy.
The first year of the AFJROTC program's competitive air rifle marksmanship team is now underway.
Retired Air Force Col. Michael Goodin, the program's senior aerospace science instructor, said there are about 15 of the AFJROTC cadets involved with the team.
"It's one of the fastest-growing sports in the country right now," Goodin said.
The team "falls under the rules of the Civilian Marksmanship Program" which governs a lot of the junior shooting events throughout the country, he said.
Before a cadet even touches a rifle, the cadet has to study safety practices and procedures and has to pass a test to 100%, he said.
"It's not the wild west type of thing by any means. This is all very formal. Range procedures, safety procedures and practice, practice, practice," Goodin said.
The team has both postal competition, where Goodin said they have an electronic scoring system that can officially score their targets and then the scores can be mailed back and forth, and in-person shoulder-to-shoulder competition.
The cadets' first shoulder-to-shoulder competition was Oct. 30 at the National Guard armory in Farmington, Missouri.
Senior AFJROTC cadet Matthew Huey, who took first place overall for A Team individual shooters at Farmington, said he is considering going into the military and thought joining the markship team would be a good way to learn some skills.
Huey described taking things "slow and steady" as a takeaway from his time on the marksmanship team. He said he enjoys the experience finding it "calming" and "soothing."
Sophomore cadet Mariel Bisher also took part in the Farmington match.
"It takes a lot of discipline and you just have to work on precision so you have to practice a lot," Bisher said.
Cadets are scored on their accuracy in hitting targets about the size of a quarter.
Goodin said a grant of about $10,000 from the NRA Foundation paid for a lot of equipment the students use on the team. He said the team has also received some donations to help get the team going.
As a result, Goodin said the team is able to field eight competitive marksmen at one time with their eight air rifles that shoot lead pellets. He said they are trying to obtain another NRA grant this year in the hopes of getting at least four more rifles.
"The main thing is learning self-discipline, self-control, patience," Goodin said.
