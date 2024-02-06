Cadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC program are learning to improve their accuracy.

The first year of the AFJROTC program's competitive air rifle marksmanship team is now underway.

Retired Air Force Col. Michael Goodin, the program's senior aerospace science instructor, said there are about 15 of the AFJROTC cadets involved with the team.

"It's one of the fastest-growing sports in the country right now," Goodin said.

The team "falls under the rules of the Civilian Marksmanship Program" which governs a lot of the junior shooting events throughout the country, he said.

Senior AFJROTC cadet Cannon Foutz, left, and junior cadet Miles Curbelo get their targets ready before the start of the first shoulder-to-shoulder competition Oct. 30 at the National Guard armory in Farmington.

Before a cadet even touches a rifle, the cadet has to study safety practices and procedures and has to pass a test to 100%, he said.

"It's not the wild west type of thing by any means. This is all very formal. Range procedures, safety procedures and practice, practice, practice," Goodin said.

The team has both postal competition, where Goodin said they have an electronic scoring system that can officially score their targets and then the scores can be mailed back and forth, and in-person shoulder-to-shoulder competition.

The cadets' first shoulder-to-shoulder competition was Oct. 30 at the National Guard armory in Farmington, Missouri.