Learning Briefs 5-2-21

Students recognized

Alexa Clark of Jackson was inducted into Chapter 378 of Phi Eta Sigma national honor society for academic excellence at McKendreee University in Lebanon, Illinois. Phi Eta Sigma is the nation's oldest and largest multi-disciplinary honor society for first-year college and university students. Students may qualify in the first or second semester of their first year.

Allison Carnell of Jackson was inducted in Tau Sigma National Honor Society for transfer students and Kappa Pi international art honor society at McKendree University. Membership in Kappa Pi is open to students enrolled in higher educaiton studying the disciplines of visual art.

Taylor Barnes of Jackson was inducted into Psi Chi international honor society for psychology as part of the 2021 Academic Excellence Celebration. Psi Chi recognizes and promotes excellence in the science and application of psychology. Membership is open to students who rank in the top third of their class and who have completed at least nine hours in psycology.