NewsMay 1, 2021

Learning Briefs 5-2-21

Students recognized

Alexa Clark of Jackson was inducted into Chapter 378 of Phi Eta Sigma national honor society for academic excellence at McKendreee University in Lebanon, Illinois. Phi Eta Sigma is the nation's oldest and largest multi-disciplinary honor society for first-year college and university students. Students may qualify in the first or second semester of their first year.

Allison Carnell of Jackson was inducted in Tau Sigma National Honor Society for transfer students and Kappa Pi international art honor society at McKendree University. Membership in Kappa Pi is open to students enrolled in higher educaiton studying the disciplines of visual art.

Taylor Barnes of Jackson was inducted into Psi Chi international honor society for psychology as part of the 2021 Academic Excellence Celebration. Psi Chi recognizes and promotes excellence in the science and application of psychology. Membership is open to students who rank in the top third of their class and who have completed at least nine hours in psycology.

Hattie Burdin of Cape Girardeau, Samantha Post of Jackson and Jennifer Fritsche of Perryville, Missouri, were inducted in the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Burdin is a student at The University of Mississippi. Post is a student at Murray State University, and Fritsche is a student at Arkansas State University.

Courtney Ann Hahs of Jackson was among the more than 60 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2021 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal. She is a senior pharmaceutical sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

Kiwanis Club awards scholarships

The Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club awarded 10 high school seniors $1,500 scholarhips to be used at their higher education of choice.

  • Keristane Monahan, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Jefferson College
  • Samantha Booker, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Missouri State University
  • Nicholas Wimp, Jackson High School, University of Missouri
  • Mallary Ives, Notre Dame Regional High School, Southeast Missouri State University
  • William Hodges, Notre Dame Regional High School, Marquette University
  • John Lutes, Cape Girardeau Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University
  • Stephen Langston, Cape Girardeau Central High School, State Tech of Missouri
  • Audrey Turem, Cartersville High School, Coastal Carolina
  • Nicolas Edwards, Notre Dame Regional High School, University of Missouri
  • Alyxandra Taylor, Notre Dame Regional High School, Southeast Missouri State University.
