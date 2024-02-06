Learning briefs

Students named to academic lists

Xander Dansby of Jackson was named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.

Morgan Hankins of Benton, Missouri, was named the dean's list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

The following students were named to the chancellor's honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

Chloe Bergman of Perryville, Missouri

Marissa Cooper of Perryville.

Lilly DeProw,of Jackson.

Maggie Eby,of Sikeston,

Tyler Gilmer,of Sikeston.

Isabelle McGill,of Sikeston.

Riley O'Neal of Jackson.

Caroline Rivenburgh of Jackson

Karsyn Stone of Sikeston.

Abigail Umfleet,of Scott City.

Tyler Webb of Jackson.

Aubrey Wheeler of Sikeston.

Avery Johnson of Sikeston, Missouri, was named the dean's list at the University of Mississippi.

The following students were named to the dean's list and president's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloose, Alabama.

Chloe Dumey of Benton, Missouri, was named to the president's list.

Hannan Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to the president's list.

Jeffrey Hux of Sikeston was named to the president's list.

Vincent Klueppel of Sikeston was named to the president's list.

Lauren Lambert of Sikeston was named to the dean's list.

The following students were named to the dean's list University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Benjamin Higgins.

Burfordville: Adam Koenig.