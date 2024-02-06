Learning briefs

The following students were named to the chancellor's honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.
The following students were named to the dean's list and president's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloose, Alabama.
The following students were named to the dean's list University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Benjamin Higgins.
Burfordville: Adam Koenig.
Cape Girardeau: Liam Alexander Arnzen, Kristen Delaney Barwick, Avery C. Bauer, Claire J. Bruenderman, Hannah Katharine Church, Lorelai Isabelle Clubb, Elizabeth Jane Clubb, Mary Danielle Foutz, Mia Lee Gates, Erica C. Goodin, Brooklyn Marie Greaser, Sierra Ann Greaser, Andrea Elena Gutierrez, Isabella Kay Hermann, Claire Helena Jones, William G. Jones, Austin Charles Kirn, Olivia Rachel Langston, Marisa Danielle Lanzotti, Grace Charlotte Laramore, Savannah Addison Lavalle, Caroline Elizabeth Lochmann, Zachary Tyler Mattison, Jack R. Maxton, Sydney Jean McClintock, Emma Olivia McDougal, Blake Ryan Morri, Andrew Ellis Noel, Samuel Alexander Norman, Tanner Douglas Peters, Shelby A Renner, Luke Alexander Richmond, Sophia Josephine Sapp, Abigail Cheyanne Schiwitz, Savannah Grace Schorey, Elisabeth Marie Seabaugh, Kathryn Elizabeth Taylor, Chetan Vanteddu, Samuel Jonathan Varnon, Jane Anne West, Olivia Caroline Wilson, Nicholas Allen Wimp.
Jackson: Zachary Bleckler, Aaron J. Brown, Caleb A. Dameron, Faith Autumn Dynneson, Nicolas Tyler Edwards, Emily Katherine Hawkins, Austin A. LaFave, Jillian Ramsey Launius, Matthew Paul Loos, Reagan Nicole Newell, Katherine Alexis Phillips, Payton C Salyer, Ragan Grace Schlosser, Elizabeth Ann Steele, Abby Catherine Strickland, Taylor Dawn Tripp, Sydney Virginia Turner, Sydney Carlene Turner, Maddison Grace Walker, Madalyn M. Weber.
Millersville: Robert J. Criddle.
Whitewater: Morgan Crutsinger, Lauren C. Crutsinger.
Benton, Missouri: Madeline R. Hulshof , Molly R. Shively, Kendyl Elizaabeth Stuckey.
Chaffee, Missouri: Grace Ann K.nutson.
Oran, Missouri: Thomas Steven Crippen.
Scott City: Julia M .Mirgaux, Paul C. Scherer, Gwenith Adele Tedder.
Sikeston, Missouri: Raghad Alkilani, Grace Olivia Blanton, Evan Lee Boyd, Giselle Minerva Florentino Galang, Rory Christine Jaynes, Sydney Cheyenne Marie Lawson, Joseph C. Miles, John Thomas Myres, Ellie E. Noe, Ethan Price Presley, Selena M. Priggel, Caroline M. Steward.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.