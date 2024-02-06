All sections
NewsJune 17, 2023

Learning briefs

Students named to academic lists

  • Xander Dansby of Jackson was named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.
  • Morgan Hankins of Benton, Missouri, was named the dean's list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

The following students were named to the chancellor's honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

  • Chloe Bergman of Perryville, Missouri
  • Marissa Cooper of Perryville.
  • Lilly DeProw,of Jackson.
  • Maggie Eby,of Sikeston,
  • Tyler Gilmer,of Sikeston.
  • Isabelle McGill,of Sikeston.
  • Riley O'Neal of Jackson.
  • Caroline Rivenburgh of Jackson
  • Karsyn Stone of Sikeston.
  • Abigail Umfleet,of Scott City.
  • Tyler Webb of Jackson.
  • Aubrey Wheeler of Sikeston.
  • Avery Johnson of Sikeston, Missouri, was named the dean's list at the University of Mississippi.

The following students were named to the dean's list and president's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloose, Alabama.

  • Chloe Dumey of Benton, Missouri, was named to the president's list.
  • Hannan Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to the president's list.
  • Jeffrey Hux of Sikeston was named to the president's list.
  • Vincent Klueppel of Sikeston was named to the president's list.
  • Lauren Lambert of Sikeston was named to the dean's list.

The following students were named to the dean's list University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Benjamin Higgins.

Burfordville: Adam Koenig.

Cape Girardeau: Liam Alexander Arnzen, Kristen Delaney Barwick, Avery C. Bauer, Claire J. Bruenderman, Hannah Katharine Church, Lorelai Isabelle Clubb, Elizabeth Jane Clubb, Mary Danielle Foutz, Mia Lee Gates, Erica C. Goodin, Brooklyn Marie Greaser, Sierra Ann Greaser, Andrea Elena Gutierrez, Isabella Kay Hermann, Claire Helena Jones, William G. Jones, Austin Charles Kirn, Olivia Rachel Langston, Marisa Danielle Lanzotti, Grace Charlotte Laramore, Savannah Addison Lavalle, Caroline Elizabeth Lochmann, Zachary Tyler Mattison, Jack R. Maxton, Sydney Jean McClintock, Emma Olivia McDougal, Blake Ryan Morri, Andrew Ellis Noel, Samuel Alexander Norman, Tanner Douglas Peters, Shelby A Renner, Luke Alexander Richmond, Sophia Josephine Sapp, Abigail Cheyanne Schiwitz, Savannah Grace Schorey, Elisabeth Marie Seabaugh, Kathryn Elizabeth Taylor, Chetan Vanteddu, Samuel Jonathan Varnon, Jane Anne West, Olivia Caroline Wilson, Nicholas Allen Wimp.

Jackson: Zachary Bleckler, Aaron J. Brown, Caleb A. Dameron, Faith Autumn Dynneson, Nicolas Tyler Edwards, Emily Katherine Hawkins, Austin A. LaFave, Jillian Ramsey Launius, Matthew Paul Loos, Reagan Nicole Newell, Katherine Alexis Phillips, Payton C Salyer, Ragan Grace Schlosser, Elizabeth Ann Steele, Abby Catherine Strickland, Taylor Dawn Tripp, Sydney Virginia Turner, Sydney Carlene Turner, Maddison Grace Walker, Madalyn M. Weber.

Millersville: Robert J. Criddle.

Whitewater: Morgan Crutsinger, Lauren C. Crutsinger.

Benton, Missouri: Madeline R. Hulshof , Molly R. Shively, Kendyl Elizaabeth Stuckey.

Chaffee, Missouri: Grace Ann K.nutson.

Oran, Missouri: Thomas Steven Crippen.

Scott City: Julia M .Mirgaux, Paul C. Scherer, Gwenith Adele Tedder.

Sikeston, Missouri: Raghad Alkilani, Grace Olivia Blanton, Evan Lee Boyd, Giselle Minerva Florentino Galang, Rory Christine Jaynes, Sydney Cheyenne Marie Lawson, Joseph C. Miles, John Thomas Myres, Ellie E. Noe, Ethan Price Presley, Selena M. Priggel, Caroline M. Steward.

Local News
