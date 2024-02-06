All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 4, 2020

Leaking chicken parts cause slick pavement between Cairo, Wickliffe

Several “slick spots” along U.S. 51 between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning were believed to have been caused by chicken offal leaking from a truck traveling from Missouri into Kentucky. Offal is a term used to describe inedible parts of a butchered animal...

Southeast Missourian

Several “slick spots” along U.S. 51 between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning were believed to have been caused by chicken offal leaking from a truck traveling from Missouri into Kentucky.

Offal is a term used to describe inedible parts of a butchered animal.

Motorists reported the substance to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Highway crews responded by spreading sand on the pavement along a 4-mile stretch of highway from the Illinois side of the Cairo Bridge into Kentucky toward Wickliffe in an effort to improve driving conditions, the release stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving in the vicinity of the spill.

“Efforts to clear the roadway will be lengthy,” according to the release.

Anyone with information about the leaking truck is asked to contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at (270) 898-2431.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy