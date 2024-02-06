All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2023

Leaders We Lost in 2023: Carroll Cookson

The Southeast Missouri region lost a legendary basketball coach May 1 when Carroll Cookson died at the age of 88. Cookson, known as "Coach" by most who knew him, played on two state championship teams at Puxico in 1951 and 1952. He also played college basketball at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas...

Southeast Missourian

Editor’s note: As part of a year-in-review series, the Southeast Missourian is remembering some of the notable community leaders or public servants who died in 2023.

Carroll Cookson
Carroll Cookson

The Southeast Missouri region lost a legendary basketball coach May 1 when Carroll Cookson died at the age of 88.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cookson, known as "Coach" by most who knew him, played on two state championship teams at Puxico in 1951 and 1952. He also played college basketball at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.

As a coach, he won 524 games and lost just 128. His accolades include state titles at Advance in 1972 and 1975. His team was a state runner-up in 1973 and finished in fourth in 1974. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He served in administrative roles in Advance, East Carter, Twin Rivers and Zalma schools in Missouri, according to his obituary.

"It was hard not to see that he had an impact," Carroll's son, Steve Cookson, said in an article on semoball.com. "He was a ferocious coach back in the day, he and my uncle Ronnie, both. They were intense, but once the game was over, they'd bend over backward to be nice to people."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy